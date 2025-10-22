Member Login
Home » Investing » Retire Early: This TSX Dividend Stock Could Help Make it Happen

Retire Early: This TSX Dividend Stock Could Help Make it Happen

This stock has increased its dividend annually for five decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend investors can harness the power of compounding to build retirement wealth.  
  • Companies with long track records of dividend growth tend to see their share prices rise over time.
  • Fortis is a good example of a top TSX dividend-growth stock.

Canadian savers are using their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) and Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) to build portfolios of investments that can provide enough income to potentially retire early before Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security pensions are available.

One popular investing strategy to build retirement wealth involves owning dividend-growth stocks and using the distributions to buy more shares.

Power of compounding

Each time a dividend payment is used to acquire additional shares the next dividend payout is larger. This can potentially buy even more shares, depending on the movement of the share price, leading to an increase in the dividends received on the next payout. The impact on the holdings is small at the start, but the process can turn a modest initial investment into a meaningful retirement fund over time, especially when dividends increase steadily and the share price trends higher.

The TSX is home to many good dividend-growth stocks that have made some long-term investors quite rich. New investors who want to use this strategy should look for companies that have long track records of increasing their distributions regardless of the state of the economy.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a good example of a top TSX dividend-growth stock. The board has increased the dividend annually for the past 51 years and intends to boost the distribution by 4% to 6% per year through at least 2029.

Steady dividend increases supported by rising revenue and higher profits tend to lead to an upward trend in the share price over the long haul.

That being said, Fortis isn’t immune to market pullbacks or rate shocks. The stock took a hit in 2022 and 2023 when the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates to fight inflation. Fortis uses debt to fund a good chunk of its capital program. A sharp increase in interest expenses reduces profits and could potentially cut into cash flow that is available to pay down debt or fund dividends.

Fortis, however, does a good job of managing its balance sheet to provide stability for shareholders during difficult times. At the same time, the company’s businesses, including natural gas utilities, power generation facilities, and electricity transmission networks, all generate rate-regulated revenue. This provides predictable and reliable cash flow, which makes it easier to plan growth investments.

Fortis is currently working on a $26 billion backlog of capital projects. As the new assets are completed and go into service the boost to cash flow should support the planned dividend growth. The company will provide an update to its five-year capital program when its releases the Q3 2025 earnings results in the coming weeks.

Fortis also has a strong track record of driving growth through acquisitions. The company hasn’t made a large purchase for several years, but lower borrowing costs could spark a new wave of consolidation in the utility sector.

Long-term Fortis investors have done well. A $10,000 investment in FTS stock 30 years ago would be worth about $340,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line

Owning stocks comes with risks and investors need to have the patience to ride out downturns.That being said, the strategy of owning quality dividend-growth stocks and using the distributions to acquire new shares is a proven one to help build retirement savings.

There is no guarantee Fortis will deliver the same returns in the coming decades, but the stock deserves to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Retirement

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying Retirees at Least 5%

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for high-yield divided stocks paying retirees a steady income? Here are three options with lots to offer investors.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $1,000 in Monthly Income in My TFSA by 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $1,000 monthly from your TFSA by 2030? Here’s a clear plan and why Granite REIT’s monthly dividend can help.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Make You Rich in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are compounders that grow earnings faster than inflation, allocate capital intelligently, and could benefit from secular tailwinds.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Forget GICs: This Dividend Stock Pays 10× the Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GICs feel safe, but rising inflation and looming rate cuts could make them money traps, so here’s why Royal Bank’s…

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Is Getting Ready to Buy MEG Energy: Is Either Stock a Buy Before the Merger?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus is set to acquire MEG Energy – here’s which stock could make sense before the deal closes and what…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Retirement

TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks I’d Hold Until Retirement and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Use your TFSA to build tax-free, long-term income by owning durable growth and dividend stocks like space-tech leader MDA and…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 57%, This is Still the Best Lifetime Dividend Stock to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s big price drop masks a global portfolio of long-term medical properties and a 7.3% yield that could…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »