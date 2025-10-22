Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian REIT Could Be the Best Kept Secret on Bay Street

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Best Kept Secret on Bay Street

This little-known Canadian REIT yields 7.3% monthly. With rents poised to soar 31%, its secret status won’t last long. A true high-yield hidden gem.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Forklift in a warehouse

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Get a 7.3% yield from monthly distributions while PROREIT still trades at a deep 23% discount to its net asset value.
  • The Canadian REIT is poised for major rent hikes with in-place rents 31% below market, fueling future income and cash flow growth.
  • It's a pure-play industrial real estate bet after a strategic shift, now focused on the high-demand logistics and e-commerce warehouse sector.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:PRV.UN), or PROREIT, has just completed a radical transformation, and it’s a move that deserves your immediate attention if you intend to boost your portfolio’s passive income. This small-cap Canadian REIT has officially shed its non-core assets to become a pure-play industrial landlord. For investors searching for a high-yield REIT to buy, PROREIT offers a juicy 7.3% distribution paid monthly, all while flying almost completely under the radar of mainstream financial news.

From a diversified REIT to a dominant asset class

Founded just 12 years ago, PROREIT has aggressively reshaped its identity. In September, the trust completed the sale of 12 non-core retail properties. This strategic disposal marks the final step in the $400 million REIT’s journey to become a pure-play light industrial REIT.

PROREIT’s portfolio now boasts a formidable 92% of gross leasable area (GLA) dedicated to industrial properties, which generate 90% of its base rent. This sharp focus on small and mid-bay warehouses – the backbone of e-commerce and logistics – positions PROREIT squarely among some of the best industrial property holders in Canada.

Light industrial properties continue to enjoy strong occupancy rates since the pandemic.

A cash flow growth engine waiting to ignite

PROREIT’s compelling investment thesis goes beyond today’s juicy current yield of 7.3% to its powerful potential for organic revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth. The trust’s in-place rental rates are significantly below current market levels. Going into the third quarter, its industrial properties had a weighted average net rent of $9.67 per square foot, while the estimated market net rent was $12.64. This implies a potential positive spread of 31%.

As leases expire over the next few years, PROREIT is poised to re-lease this space at much higher rates, significantly boosting its rental income. This isn’t just theoretical; the trust is already demonstrating this capability. By June, it had renewed over half of its 2026 lease expiries at a staggering 33.8% average positive spread. This trajectory points to potentially higher same-property net operating income (NOI), a key profitability metric for real estate, in the near future.

A Canadian REIT to buy for safer payouts at a glaring discount

A high yield is only good for passive income if it is sustainable. Thankfully, PROREIT’s distribution safety is improving. Its AFFO payout ratio, which measures the distribution as a percentage of Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO, a key measure of a REIT’s cash flow), has improved significantly. It fell to 91.8% in the first half of 2025 from 94% at the end of 2024, making the monthly distributions much safer.

Perhaps the most attractive feature for new investors is the glaring discount on the REIT’s units. PROREIT’s units recently traded at $5.92, a full 23% below its net asset value (NAV) of $7.69 per unit from June 30, 2025. This means new investors are buying a dollar’s worth of underlying real estate assets for about 77 cents.

As more investors discover this hidden gem, this gap is likely to narrow, offering the potential for substantial capital gains on top of that handsome yield. With a manageable debt ratio and a clear path to growth, this Canadian REIT’s secret is one worth uncovering for your portfolio.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Fall for BCE’s Dividend: Buy This Safer Yield Instead

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Vanguard high-yield dividend ETF pays monthly and is a better bet than BCE.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Still Hiking its Dividend: 1 Canadian Stock I’d Grab Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Insurance firms like Manulife can turn upfront premiums into steady, rising dividends, and MFC looks like one of the stronger…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Top TSX Stocks

1 Soaring TSX Stock to Buy and Hold Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This stock has rallied 71% in the last year, as the company continues to post strong top- and bottom-line results.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

This Retail REIT Could Be a Quiet Growth Engine

| Puja Tayal

Gain insights into the cyclical nature of REITs and their performance in relation to the evolving Canadian real estate market.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Picks for Retirees: 2 Stocks for an Income Boost and Stability

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two monthly dividend payers are smart picks for retirees needing reliable, additional income.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Perfect Retirement Foundation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT is a quietly dependable TSX pick for retirement income, offering steady monthly distributions, conservative finances, and strong industrial…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stock That Could Be the Quiet Winner of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National Railway quietly compounds wealth with durable, hard-to-replicate rail assets, steady dividends, and efficiency gains, ideal for patient, low-drama…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Pay Passive Income Long After You Retire

| Aditya Raghunath

Enghouse is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling valuation while offering a tasty dividend yield to shareholders.

Read more »