This Canadian REIT Could Be the Perfect Retirement Foundation

When you’re building a retirement foundation, Canadian real estate investment trusts (REIT) can feel like a paycheque you don’t have to clock in for. They create steady, predictable income with just enough growth to keep up with inflation.

The trick? Separating REITs that look high yield from those that can sustain payouts for decades. So before we get into one solid option, let’s consider what to look for.

Key to consistent income

It’s tempting to go straight for the biggest distribution percentage, but a 10% yield means nothing if the REIT cuts it next year. Focus on distribution safety, not size. A sustainable REIT usually has a payout ratio (funds from operations, or FFO) below 90%. Anything consistently above that could signal pressure.

Plus, not all REITs behave the same. The best one for your retirement depends on how you want your income and risk to balance. For a retirement foundation, aim for sectors with long leases, high-quality tenants, and low vacancy risk, so residential and industrial generally fit best.

Furthermore, interest rates can make or break a REIT. Rising rates drive up borrowing costs and weigh on property valuations. So consider debt-to-gross book value that’s below 45%, with a weighted average term to maturity of four to six years or more. That way, the REITs aren’t refinancing at higher rates. What’s more, make sure occupancy and tenant quality remains high, near or over 95% to ensure the cash keeps flowing in and dividends keep rising.

GRT is REIT perfection

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is the kind of dividend stock that doesn’t make headlines, and that’s exactly why it’s ideal for a retirement foundation. It’s steady, predictable, conservatively managed, and positioned right at the intersection of two powerful trends: industrial demand and long-term income growth.

Granite owns and manages over 140 industrial and logistics properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its tenants use these facilities for e-commerce fulfillment, manufacturing, and distribution. These are sectors with steady, recurring demand. Over time, Granite has diversified beyond one or two tenants, spreading risk across multiple industries and geographies. Today, no single tenant represents more than 20% of revenue, and its occupancy rate sits above 99%!

Industrial and logistics real estate is benefiting from e-commerce growth, supply chain re-shoring, and AI-driven automation, all of which increase demand for well-located, high-quality warehouse space. Plus, Granite’s properties sit near key transit and manufacturing hubs in Ontario, Germany, and the Netherlands, where demand for logistics space far exceeds supply.

Granite’s appeal lies in its dependable monthly distributions, which are not only stable but also rising. It has increased its payout every year since 2012, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of around 3.5%. The current yield hovers near 4.3%, comfortably supported by an FFO payout ratio of roughly 62%.

Foolish takeaway

Retirement portfolios need REITs that can keep paying through recessions, rate cycles, and global uncertainty. Granite’s combination of premium assets, high occupancy, low debt, and a growing distribution gives it exactly that resilience.

Even if interest rates stay elevated, Granite’s conservative funding protects its cash flow. If rates fall, its lower cost of capital will unlock even more expansion potential. Either way, it wins quietly, just as a foundation stock should.