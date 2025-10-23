Member Login
Home » Investing » Beyond Meat’s Stock Is Beyond Reality: Shares Surge 1,100% in Just Days!

Beyond Meat’s Stock Is Beyond Reality: Shares Surge 1,100% in Just Days!

Beyond Meat’s stock ripped higher in a meme-driven short squeeze, but falling sales, cash burn, and dilution mean the rally may not reflect improving fundamentals.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
beyond meat burger with cheese

Source: Beyond Meat

Key Points

  • Meme-fuelled rally amid 80% short interest drove 1,100% intraday surge, short squeeze dynamics, not fundamentals.
  • Bull case: bigger plant-based market and new Walmart distribution offer upside if demand rebounds.
  • Bear case: revenues shrinking, negative free cash flow, and dilution risks make it a high-risk speculative play.

That’s no typo. Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) surged this week by up to around 1,100% after a meme stock frenzy. The company has become one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the market, with short interest estimated at about 80% of its float at writing. So let’s look at what happened, and whether this has made Beyond Meat stock a buy, or a beware.

What happened

The recent surge in Beyond Meat stock made the company ripe for a short squeeze, with retail traders picking up on the ticker, fuelling the buying momentum. Amid the frenzy, Beyond Meat stock made a few announcements that could have fuelled the attention, so let’s take a look.

The company announced a major distribution expansion with Walmart. Its “Beyond Burger 6-pack” and “Beyond Chicken Pieces” will be available in 2,000 stores across the United States. This certainly does give the meme stock a catalyst to help stoke the fire of retail traders.

Furthermore, the stock hit extreme lows recently. This made the percentage gain incredibly dramatic for retail investors. As mentioned, the stock may trade around $3.30 at writing, but it surged as high as $8.50, creating an increase of 1,100% before coming back down. That kind of move grabs attention, further fuelling momentum. Yet the question is now: Is the meme stock still a buy?

Bull side

The global plant-based meat market is expected to grow strongly over the next decade. One forecast puts the U.S. market going from about US$3 billion in 2024 to US$15.1 billion by 2033. And that’s just in the U.S. If Beyond Meat can secure even a modest share of that growth, there’s significant upside potential.

Beyond Meat is one of the earlier and more visible players in the plant-based meat space. That gives it a potentially durable advantage in terms of brand, distribution relationships, and product portfolio. For example, the company launched an expanded “Beyond Steak” line in 2025. If it can refresh its product mix successfully, it might capture more consumer interest.

Because much of the market is skeptical of Beyond Meat stock’s turnaround, the share price is very depressed compared to earlier highs, even after the surge. In fact, recent movement shows how volatile the upside can be. If you buy at a low basis and things improve significantly, the returns could be significant.

Bear side

Beyond Meat stock’s core business has been shrinking for more than two years. In its latest quarterly report, revenue fell about 9% year-over-year, marking another decline after multiple disappointing quarters. Consumers who tried plant-based meat early on haven’t stuck around. Even more troubling is that Beyond Meat’s U.S. retail volumes have been slipping, not growing. Unless the stock can reignite real consumer demand, sales will likely keep trending down despite flashy marketing or distribution expansions.

Furthermore, Beyond Meat stock isn’t just struggling with sales but also burning cash. The company continues to post quarterly net losses, and free cash flow remains deeply negative. To raise money, Beyond Meat turned to debt and equity offerings. In late 2025, it announced a convertible debt exchange to manage its balance sheet. Every time it raises new capital or issues shares, existing investors face dilution.

Also, Beyond Meat went public, and it looked like the first mover in a booming new market. Today, that market looks more crowded and less profitable. Major players have cut into Beyond Meat’s shelf space. And now, with the recent meme stock rally and nothing else behind it, investors are likely not going to dive into a risky stock after such a surge.

Bottom line

Beyond Meat stock is one of those stocks that looks exciting on the surface, but under the hood, it faces serious challenges. Even after the recent meme-stock rally, many analysts warn that the company’s problems are structural, not temporary. So before trying to get in on the next trend, make sure to consider your own risk tolerance. And for Beyond Meat stock, that tolerance better be high.

More on Stocks for Beginners

group of jack-o-lanterns smile together
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for buying opportunities when the TSX is at all-time highs? Here are three Canadian stocks that look like incredible…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SmartCentres REIT offers a near-7% yield and land-development upside, but its high payout ratio and slow dividend growth raise sustainability…

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue Chips So Reliable I’d Recommend Them to Anyone

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget speculation. These Canadian blue chip stocks offer steady dividends, predictable growth, and core stability investors can build wealth on.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Stocks for Beginners

The TFSA Mistakes Costing You Thousands and How to Fix Them

| Robin Brown

Beware of TFSA mistakes that could cost you thousands of dollars. Here are some tips to make smart use of…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Could Be the Safest Income Play in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pembina Pipeline is a fee-based energy toll collector with steady cash flow, a durable dividend, and conservative finances that make…

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Too Busy to Invest? 3 Set-and-Forget Stocks to Just Buy Already 

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the potential of stocks that can grow your wealth over time. Make your investment strategy work for you.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Stocks for Beginners

The 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy First in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For first-time dividend buyers, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is a reliable core holding thanks to diversified earnings, a moderate…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

1 Dividend Knight Up 21% That’s Still a Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even after a rally, a true Dividend Knight like Brookfield Renewable can still be a smart buy for decades of…

Read more »