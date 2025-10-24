3 Deep Value Stocks to Scoop Up With Just $2,500

Member Login
Deep value picks like Dye & Durham, Cargojet, and NFI can skyrocket if execution improves, but you’re buying risk, not certainty.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Deep-value opportunities can deliver huge gains, but only if the company fixes execution and returns to profitable, recurring revenue.
  • Dye & Durham, Cargojet, and NFI are cheap now, but all show cash burn or losses; risk remains high until profits normalize.
  • If you invest, size positions small, be patient, and treat these as high-risk, long-term bets, not quick wins.

Deep value. It’s what the biggest names in investing like Warren Buffett and Prem Watsa are looking for. Those companies that have gone into oversold territory and can now offer up immense wealth for those with the ability to buy even a small stake of $2,500, and hold it for years.

That’s what we’re looking for today. Oversold value stocks that offer massive earnings for patient investors. So let’s get right into it.

DND

First up is Dye & Durham (TSX:DND), currently a value stock in oversold territory with shares having fallen substantially from 52-week highs. At writing, the stock is down 76% in the last year, with price to sales below one. This shows that for a business with recurring software and subscription characteristics, this can be quite eye catching for investors.

The value stock offers cloud-based software and technology solutions across a number of areas, focusing on legal practice management, data insights, payments infrastructure, and more. The problem? The company currently operates at a net loss of $153.9 million as of latest earnings, which has left many investors fearful about the future.

Overall, DND appears to offer deep value potential because the market seems to assume poor outcomes for the future with continued net losses. However, the underlying business model of software, recurring revenue, and high margins retains appeal. That is if execution improves.

CJT

Another oversold value stock to consider is Cargojet (TSX:CJT), with shares down about 40% in the last year. It also offers value on the books, trading at 10.4 times earnings and 1.5 times sales. These metrics suggest the market may not be assigning a large premium for future growth, which could mean upside if operations improve.

Cargojet is a Canadian leader in time-sensitive overnight air cargo services, dedicated aircraft, and air maintenance operations. It has contract relationships and infrastructure that may be harder for new entrants to replicate. That can be a strong competitive advantage.

The issue again are the numbers. The value stock reported a net loss of $3.2 million, yet this was an improvement from the net loss of $25 million the year before. In fact, operations improved across the board for the stock, except for free cash flow which dropped to a $72.5 million loss. However, Cargojet appears to offer deep value potential because the market appears skeptical, though the company has a strong niche in air cargo with recurring contracts. If the business executes well, the upside could be meaningful.

NFI

Finally we have NFI Group (TSX:NFI), also oversold and showing some very valuable numbers for investors to consider. Shares of NFI stock are down 15% in the last year, but now trade at 11 times earnings and 0.41 times sales. Therefore, it looks as though NFI could be significantly undervalued at these levels.

The company, a major manufacturer of buses and coaches, has a global footprint. In its latest second quarter 2025 release, NFI announced a backlog of $13.5 billion, and a growing portion of zero-emission buses (ZEBs) in that backlog. Furthermore, revenue rose 2% year over year, though again we did see a net loss at $160.8 million. That being said, this was impacted by non-recurring items.

Because the current price reflects a lot of pessimism, there may be more reward than risk if things turn. However: it’s a higher-risk value play, not a safe “stable asset” value. The business must execute across many moving parts, and many things could go wrong. So investors will need to believe in its future growth story.

Bottom line

Investors don’t need to look for top stocks trending upwards. Instead, value stocks can be perfect for patient investors with a little money to set aside. Even a small stake in each of these three value stocks could lead to large gains. Just be sure to check with your financial advisor before making an investment decisions.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool recommends NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

