Why This REIT Could Be the Steadiest Income Machine on the TSX

Chartwell Retirement offers steady, defensive income from Canada’s aging population through predictable rent, monthly payouts, and a stable, long-term business model.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Chartwell owns 160+ senior living properties, generating predictable rent from an expanding elderly population.
  • FFO grew in the high single digits, improving the payout ratio and supporting a sustainable monthly distribution.
  • Demographic tailwinds and stable cash flow make Chartwell a defensive income holding for long-term investors.

If your goal is to find a real estate investment trust (REIT) that can deliver the steadiest possible income, you’ll want to look beyond just the yield. The REITs offering the most consistent payouts aren’t always the ones with the highest distributions. They’re the ones with stable cash flow, low debt, and tenants that can keep paying through thick and thin. Here’s what to consider before you commit to one.

What to watch

Start with property type. Different kinds of REITs have very different risk profiles. Residential and industrial REITs tend to provide the most dependable income because people always need homes, and businesses always need logistics and warehouse space. Retail REITs can be steady too, but only if their tenants include grocery stores, pharmacies, or other “essential” services that don’t depend on high-end shopping cycles. Office REITs, on the other hand, can be more volatile as remote work has shaken demand, and long-term vacancy trends are still playing out.

Next, check occupancy rates and lease terms. A REIT with consistent 95–99% occupancy and long-term contracts is far less likely to see sudden income drops. Furthermore, tenant quality is the backbone of reliability. A REIT full of strong, creditworthy tenants will weather recessions better than one reliant on small independent retailers or startups.

Then pay attention to debt levels and interest costs. REITs rely heavily on borrowing, so balance sheet strength is crucial. Look for a debt-to-gross book value below 50% and interest coverage above three times. These numbers signal that the REIT can handle higher rates without cutting its dividend. Dividends themselves deserve a closer look. A reliable REIT typically has a payout ratio below 90% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). That cushion leaves room to maintain or even grow the distribution if earnings dip.

Check out CSH

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is one of those REITs that rarely makes headlines but deserves a closer look if your goal is steady, defensive income. It’s built around one of the most reliable revenue sources you can find: the needs of an aging population. Chartwell holds more than 160 properties across Canada. Its communities range from independent living to assisted and memory care. That scale gives it unmatched brand recognition and efficiency in a niche that continues to grow.

Unlike office or retail REITs, Chartwell’s tenants are individuals who pay rent for a home and care services, often supported by long-term savings or government pensions. That stable, recurring income base makes Chartwell’s revenue less volatile and more predictable than that of many commercial REITs.

Financially, Chartwell’s model is built for consistency. In its most recent earnings, the company reported funds from operations (FFO) growth in the high single digits, driven by higher occupancy, modest rent increases, and controlled costs. That return to steady growth has strengthened its payout ratio, which now sits in a healthier range compared to the difficult years following COVID-19. The REIT’s dividend yield sits around 3%, paid monthly, offering investors dependable income with less sensitivity to interest-rate swings than many commercial REITs. The payout ratio, based on adjusted FFO, is sustainable, leaving enough room for maintenance and expansion without stretching cash flow.

Bottom line

In short, Chartwell Retirement Residences offers what income-focused investors crave: stability built on necessity. Its revenues stem from life-stage demand, not business cycles. Its payout is backed by steady cash flow, not speculative growth. And its long-term outlook is bolstered by one of the strongest demographic tailwinds in the Canadian economy. While it may not be the fastest-growing REIT, it’s the kind that can quietly pay investors for decades – a steady, defensive cornerstone for anyone seeking reliable monthly income in uncertain times.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

