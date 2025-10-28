Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

Diversify your portfolio by considering these two Canadian stocks that will provide decades of growth and income.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Bank of Montreal (BMO): A top Canadian stock option, BMO boasts a strong track record of dividend payouts over two centuries, currently yielding 3.66%, with expansion in the U.S. supporting its growth strategy.
  • Enbridge's Energy Infrastructure Dominance: As one of the largest energy infrastructure firms globally, Enbridge generates hefty revenue from its North American pipeline operations, offering a lucrative 5.7% dividend yield with a 30-year history of annual increases.
  • Diversified Portfolio Essentials: Both BMO and Enbridge provide a robust mix of growth potential and income, making them ideal core holdings for investors seeking steady revenue and defensive appeal in a diversified portfolio.

There’s no shortage of great Canadian stocks for investors to consider. Some cater to growth portfolios, while others provide a generous income. Even fewer can provide a good mix of both, allowing your portfolio to continue growing for decades.

Here’s a look at two Canadian stocks to consider that can cater to both growth and income-earning potential for any investment portfolio.

Big bank + steady revenue = big income

It would be nearly impossible to compile a list of great Canadian stocks to invest in without mentioning at least one of the big bank stocks. And that big bank stock for investors to consider right now is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO).

BMO is the oldest of the big bank stocks. It’s also one of the oldest, if not the oldest, dividend-paying stocks in the country with an incredible history of paying out dividends spanning two centuries.

Adding to that lasting appeal is the fact that BMO has provided annual increases to that dividend without fail for 13 straight years. The bank also plans to continue that annual cadence.

As of the time of writing, BMO offers a generous 3.66% yield.

BMO’s dividend is primarily funded from BMO’s domestic banking segment. The segment generates ample revenue to permit BMO to invest in growth outside of Canada, specifically in the U.S.

BMO’s presence in the U.S. has expanded over the past decade, leading the bank to become one of the largest lenders in that market with an impressive 32-state presence.

That U.S. coverage provides yet another complementary revenue stream that leaves room for further growth.

That fact alone makes BMO one of the great Canadian stocks to consider adding to any portfolio.

Put the power into your portfolio

Among the great Canadian stocks to own in your portfolio, one option that should be on every investor’s radar is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the planet.

The bulk of Enbridge’s revenue is generated from its massive pipeline network. That pipeline network transports massive amounts of crude oil and natural gas across North America each day.

In fact, Enbridge hauls so much that the stock is considered one of the most defensive picks on the market. For the curious, Enbridge transports one-third of all North American-produced crude. Turning to natural gas, Enbridge moves one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market.

Incredibly, that’s not the only source of revenue at Enbridge. The company also operates a natural gas utility and renewable energy business. Both generate ample revenue to continue investing in growth and pay out a very juicy dividend.

That quarterly dividend is the reason Enbridge is one of the great Canadian stocks to own. As of the time of writing, Enbridge offers a tasty 5.7% yield.

And that’s not all — Enbridge has provided investors with annual bumps to that dividend going back three consecutive decades without fail.

A bonus for prospective investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet. Investing in Enbridge today and reinvesting those dividends until needed will continue to boost your income-earning potential.

What are your Canadian stocks to own?

No stock, even the most defensive, is without some risk. That’s why the importance of diversifying cannot be stated enough. That’s also why both Enbridge and Bank of Montreal offer investors a good mix of defensive appeal, steady revenue, and juicy yields.

In my opinion, one or both of these Canadian stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them (and your future income) grow.

More on Dividend Stocks

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Daniel Da Costa

These three reliable Canadian stocks are some of the best investments to buy when you're just starting your investing journey.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Worry-Free Passive Income: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have consistently paid and increased their dividends, and maintain a sustainable payout ratio.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

This Infrastructure Stock Could Be the Cornerstone of Your RRSP

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this impressive defensive growth stock, offering a 4.9% dividend yield, is one of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a look at two solid stocks paying monthly dividends and showing real staying power in 2025.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

My Blueprint for Monthly Income Starting With $30,000 

| Puja Tayal

Explore how to achieve a monthly income through dividends with an investment blueprint starting from $30,000.

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Dividend Stocks

How This Canadian Stock Quietly Beat the Market for a Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

While others chased headlines, this Canadian stock kept delivering results – rewarding patient investors with nearly 400% gains in just…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $558 in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

This dividend stock could compound your returns quarterly.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

The Safe Dividend Stock That Could Let You Retire Stress-Free

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is a market-leading bank stock that has delivered over 150 years of consistent earnings…

Read more »