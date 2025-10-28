2 Canadian Stocks That Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

Diversify your portfolio by considering these two Canadian stocks that will provide decades of growth and income.

There’s no shortage of great Canadian stocks for investors to consider. Some cater to growth portfolios, while others provide a generous income. Even fewer can provide a good mix of both, allowing your portfolio to continue growing for decades.

Here’s a look at two Canadian stocks to consider that can cater to both growth and income-earning potential for any investment portfolio.

Big bank + steady revenue = big income

It would be nearly impossible to compile a list of great Canadian stocks to invest in without mentioning at least one of the big bank stocks. And that big bank stock for investors to consider right now is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO).

BMO is the oldest of the big bank stocks. It’s also one of the oldest, if not the oldest, dividend-paying stocks in the country with an incredible history of paying out dividends spanning two centuries.

Adding to that lasting appeal is the fact that BMO has provided annual increases to that dividend without fail for 13 straight years. The bank also plans to continue that annual cadence.

As of the time of writing, BMO offers a generous 3.66% yield.

BMO’s dividend is primarily funded from BMO’s domestic banking segment. The segment generates ample revenue to permit BMO to invest in growth outside of Canada, specifically in the U.S.

BMO’s presence in the U.S. has expanded over the past decade, leading the bank to become one of the largest lenders in that market with an impressive 32-state presence.

That U.S. coverage provides yet another complementary revenue stream that leaves room for further growth.

That fact alone makes BMO one of the great Canadian stocks to consider adding to any portfolio.

Put the power into your portfolio

Among the great Canadian stocks to own in your portfolio, one option that should be on every investor’s radar is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the planet.

The bulk of Enbridge’s revenue is generated from its massive pipeline network. That pipeline network transports massive amounts of crude oil and natural gas across North America each day.

In fact, Enbridge hauls so much that the stock is considered one of the most defensive picks on the market. For the curious, Enbridge transports one-third of all North American-produced crude. Turning to natural gas, Enbridge moves one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market.

Incredibly, that’s not the only source of revenue at Enbridge. The company also operates a natural gas utility and renewable energy business. Both generate ample revenue to continue investing in growth and pay out a very juicy dividend.

That quarterly dividend is the reason Enbridge is one of the great Canadian stocks to own. As of the time of writing, Enbridge offers a tasty 5.7% yield.

And that’s not all — Enbridge has provided investors with annual bumps to that dividend going back three consecutive decades without fail.

A bonus for prospective investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet. Investing in Enbridge today and reinvesting those dividends until needed will continue to boost your income-earning potential.

What are your Canadian stocks to own?

No stock, even the most defensive, is without some risk. That’s why the importance of diversifying cannot be stated enough. That’s also why both Enbridge and Bank of Montreal offer investors a good mix of defensive appeal, steady revenue, and juicy yields.

In my opinion, one or both of these Canadian stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them (and your future income) grow.