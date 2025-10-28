Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in October

The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in October

Silver’s rally is more than a shiny story, industrial demand, supply deficits, and macro tailwinds put Pan American and Avino on watch.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Metals

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Industrial demand, supply shortfalls, weaker USD, and lower rates are fuelling silver’s recent price strength.
  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a large, diversified, low‑debt producer with stable output and accretive recent acquisitions.
  • Avino (ASM) is a low‑cost, small‑cap silver miner with La Preciosa expansion upside and competitive all‑in sustaining costs.

Silver is having its time to shine. It isn’t just a precious metal like gold; it has a large industrial component of demand. It’s used in electronics, solar panels, batteries, and other green and clean-tech applications. This has created an essential need for the product, and yet there has been a supply deficit. Add in a weaker U.S. dollar, lower interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty, and silver looks like a solid investment. Yet in the longer term? These three silver stocks look ready to shimmer.

PAAS

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) has become one of the standout opportunities for investors looking to ride the silver rally this October. The silver stock is one of the world’s largest primary silver producers, with additional exposure to gold, zinc, and copper. Its portfolio includes major mining operations in Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, and Canada, along with development projects that can extend production for decades.

Pan American’s recent earnings reinforce that stability. In its second-quarter (Q2) 2025 results, the silver stock reported revenue of US$604 million, up sharply year over year, and a return to profitability after a challenging 2023. Production volumes improved thanks to stronger output at its Mexican and Peruvian mines, and management reaffirmed full-year production guidance. Perhaps most importantly, debt levels remain low, giving the company flexibility to reinvest and pursue accretive projects even if the market turns volatile.

The silver stock also continues to integrate its acquisition of Yamana Gold’s Latin American assets, completed last year. That deal added major producing mines, including Jacobina and El Peñón. In short, Pan American Silver stands out as the best silver mining stock to buy in October. It’s big enough to be stable, small enough to still grow, and disciplined enough to outlast the cycle.

ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM) is a small-cap Canadian miner that’s starting to punch above its weight, and October could be its moment. At its core, Avino is a pure-play silver producer. Its flagship operation, the Avino Mine, sits in Durango, Mexico, a region with over 500 years of continuous mining history.

The silver reported strong momentum in its Q2 2025 results, with revenue of US$12.2 million, up more than 20% year over year, and mine operating income of US$4.3 million, reflecting both higher silver prices and improved operational efficiency. Management also reaffirmed full-year production guidance of roughly 2.5 to 3 million silver-equivalent ounces, a figure that continues to climb each year.

What makes Avino especially appealing this October is its low-cost structure and balance sheet strength. The silver stock’s all-in sustaining costs remain competitive, around US$18 to US$19 per ounce, well below current silver prices near US$30. Beyond current operations, Avino has serious expansion potential. The company recently began advancing its La Preciosa project, also in Durango, one of Mexico’s largest undeveloped primary silver deposits, with over 100 million ounces of silver equivalent resources. In short, Avino stands out this October because it combines strong fundamentals with powerful upside potential.

Bottom line

Silver may be having a moment, but so are these two silver stocks. And what’s even better is that even when the popularity of the precious metal drops, these two have proven to be able to keep on rising. So, if you’re interested in silver stocks, be sure to add these to your watchlist today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Tech Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two top TSX stocks that offer significant upside potential to shareholders in October 2025.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Canadian Mining Stock Could Be the Next Big Growth Story

| Aditya Raghunath

Allied Gold is a Canadian mining stock that has more than doubled over the last 12 months. Is this TSX…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

A Must-Own Momentum Stock That Still Looks Undervalued

| Joey Frenette

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) stock looks like a great bargain even after a hot past-year rally.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Gold: Buy These 2 TSX Gold Stocks Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Physical gold looks shiny but may disappoint investors, so consider productive gold stocks like these instead.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy in October

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two TSX gold mining stocks if you want to ride the wave of soaring gold prices to…

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Stocks for Beginners

Momentum Is Shifting to TSX Mining: Here’s Who Benefits

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mining stocks, especially Teck Resources, are climbing the TSX charts. Here's how you can capitalize on the sector's momentum.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy as Gold Hits Record Highs

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gold just smashed $4,000! Here are 3 top gold stocks to buy now for explosive margins and rich shareholder returns.…

Read more »