The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in October

Silver is having its time to shine. It isn’t just a precious metal like gold; it has a large industrial component of demand. It’s used in electronics, solar panels, batteries, and other green and clean-tech applications. This has created an essential need for the product, and yet there has been a supply deficit. Add in a weaker U.S. dollar, lower interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty, and silver looks like a solid investment. Yet in the longer term? These three silver stocks look ready to shimmer.

PAAS

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) has become one of the standout opportunities for investors looking to ride the silver rally this October. The silver stock is one of the world’s largest primary silver producers, with additional exposure to gold, zinc, and copper. Its portfolio includes major mining operations in Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, and Canada, along with development projects that can extend production for decades.

Pan American’s recent earnings reinforce that stability. In its second-quarter (Q2) 2025 results, the silver stock reported revenue of US$604 million, up sharply year over year, and a return to profitability after a challenging 2023. Production volumes improved thanks to stronger output at its Mexican and Peruvian mines, and management reaffirmed full-year production guidance. Perhaps most importantly, debt levels remain low, giving the company flexibility to reinvest and pursue accretive projects even if the market turns volatile.

The silver stock also continues to integrate its acquisition of Yamana Gold’s Latin American assets, completed last year. That deal added major producing mines, including Jacobina and El Peñón. In short, Pan American Silver stands out as the best silver mining stock to buy in October. It’s big enough to be stable, small enough to still grow, and disciplined enough to outlast the cycle.

ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM) is a small-cap Canadian miner that’s starting to punch above its weight, and October could be its moment. At its core, Avino is a pure-play silver producer. Its flagship operation, the Avino Mine, sits in Durango, Mexico, a region with over 500 years of continuous mining history.

The silver reported strong momentum in its Q2 2025 results, with revenue of US$12.2 million, up more than 20% year over year, and mine operating income of US$4.3 million, reflecting both higher silver prices and improved operational efficiency. Management also reaffirmed full-year production guidance of roughly 2.5 to 3 million silver-equivalent ounces, a figure that continues to climb each year.

What makes Avino especially appealing this October is its low-cost structure and balance sheet strength. The silver stock’s all-in sustaining costs remain competitive, around US$18 to US$19 per ounce, well below current silver prices near US$30. Beyond current operations, Avino has serious expansion potential. The company recently began advancing its La Preciosa project, also in Durango, one of Mexico’s largest undeveloped primary silver deposits, with over 100 million ounces of silver equivalent resources. In short, Avino stands out this October because it combines strong fundamentals with powerful upside potential.

Bottom line

Silver may be having a moment, but so are these two silver stocks. And what’s even better is that even when the popularity of the precious metal drops, these two have proven to be able to keep on rising. So, if you’re interested in silver stocks, be sure to add these to your watchlist today.