3 Stocks Most Likely to Gain from BoC Interest Rate Announcement

As the BoC trims rates again, here are three dividend-paying TSX stocks that could benefit most.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) could benefit from BoC's rate cut through increased borrowing and credit demand, boosting its earnings stability.
  • Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) may gain from improved consumer spending and reduced capital costs due to lower rates.
  • Similarly, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) could expand capital flows and fee-based earnings with improved liquidity after a shift in monetary policy.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) slashed interest rates by 25 basis points on October 29, marking its third rate cut in 2025. That brings the policy rate to 3% and ends the era of quantitative tightening. With borrowing costs lower and asset purchases set to resume, the BoC’s rate cut could act as a tailwind for several market sectors — from top lenders of the country to companies with capital-intensive growth projects.

In this article, I’ll talk about three top TSX-listed stocks to buy that could benefit from easing monetary policy.

Royal Bank of Canada stock

The first TSX stock I think could gain from BoC’s rate cuts is the country’s largest lender, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). With a strong deposit base and extensive retail lending network, it could benefit as borrowing picks up and credit demand rebounds further.

Currently, RY stock is trading at $108.25 per share with a market cap of $151.7 billion. It also offers a stable dividend yield of 4.1% at the current market price.

In its latest quarter ended in July, the bank’s adjusted net income climbed 8% YoY (year over year) to $4.1 billion. This growth mainly came from stronger performance in personal and commercial banking and a rebound in capital markets. During the quarter, its adjusted earnings rose 10% YoY to $2.78 per share, supported by lower provisions for credit losses and higher revenue across key segments.

What makes RBC even more interesting after the BoC’s latest rate cut is that lower interest rates typically help reduce funding costs and ease loan repayment pressure for borrowers. That could create room for earnings stability, especially for large banks like Royal Bank. Plus, with BoC restarting asset purchases, financial institutions with robust balance sheets could also benefit from improved liquidity conditions.

Restaurant Brands stock

Among consumer cyclical stocks, Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) could also see positive movement as lower rates can improve consumer spending, giving this quick-service restaurant operator room to grow. QSR stock currently trades at $93.05 per share, with a market cap of $30.5 billion and offers a 3.7% dividend yield.

In the latest quarter ended in June, Restaurant Brands posted strong growth, with its revenue climbing 16% YoY to US$2.41 billion. As a result, its adjusted earnings also rose 9% YoY to US$0.94 per share.

Interestingly, the company is already actively investing in global growth, remodelling stores, and ramping up digital channels. And falling rates could reduce its capital costs allocated for such activities, which should boost its bottom line in the coming quarters and drive its share prices higher.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

With BoC ending quantitative tightening and preparing to resume asset purchases, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) could be another top pick to consider. For a firm managing over US$1 trillion in assets, lower rates help unlock more capital flows and expand fee-based earnings.

Currently, Brookfield’s stock is priced at $76.85 per share, with a market cap of $125.9 billion. It pays a quarterly dividend, with its yield currently hovering close to 3.1%.

Notably, the company raised US$22 billion in new capital in the second quarter and posted a 16% YoY jump in its fee-related earnings to US$676 million. As a result, its distributable earnings climbed 12% YoY to US$613 million.

Meanwhile, BAM is also playing a central role in major government partnerships and infrastructure investments. And as interest rates fall and liquidity improves, its scale and long-term capital approach could help it capture new growth opportunities.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

