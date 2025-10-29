Member Login
Home » Investing » Analysts Have Rated These Canadian Stocks a “Strong Buy”: Here’s What I Think

Analysts Have Rated These Canadian Stocks a “Strong Buy”: Here’s What I Think

Analysts are calling NWC, NFI, and Calian “strong buys” for their durable moats, recovery momentum, and backlog‑driven revenue visibility.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • North West Company (NWC) is a defensive retailer with a wide northern moat, steady cash flow, and value trading around 11x earnings.
  • NFI Group (NFI) is a turnaround growth play with an ~$8 billion backlog and expanding margins from electric transit demand.
  • Calian (CGY) offers predictable revenue from a ~$1.5 billion backlog, a clean balance sheet, and stable government and corporate contracts.

When it comes to finding a strong buy, the first place many investors will want to look is analyst recommendations. It’s clear why. These are people who identify the next big winners for a living, looking at the past, present and future of the Canadian stock, along with fundamentals. So what are analysts saying these days?

NWC

Analysts have increasingly rated North West Company (TSX: NWC) as a strong buy in 2025. The dividend stock combines the stability of an essential service provider with the pricing power of a niche retailer that dominates in markets few competitors can access. Unlike traditional grocery or retail chains, North West operates stores across Canada’s North, rural communities, and Alaska, regions where it is often the only major supplier of food, fuel, and household essentials. That geographic moat gives the Canadian stock remarkable resilience in volatile markets.

The dividend stock’s most recent quarterly earnings back this up. In its Q2 2025 results, North West reported net earnings of $43.7 million, up 11.6% year over year, and sales of $668 million. Comparable store sales rose over 3%, with food sales remaining robust despite cost-of-living pressures that have hurt many retailers. Furthermore, the dividend stock currently offers a dividend yield of about 3.6%, well covered by its cash flow, with a payout ratio around 55%.

Shares of NWC trade at around 11 times future earnings, a discount to both historical averages and peers, even though its margins are stronger and its competitive moat is arguably wider. With operating margins above 10%, a stable double-digit return on equity, and consistent mid-single-digit earnings growth, analysts see the dividend stock as undervalued relative to its cash-generating power.

NFI

Analysts have also rated NFI Group (TSX: NFI) as a strong buy in 2025. The Canadian stock has gone through a turnaround story this year, becoming a compelling growth opportunity. After several difficult years marked by supply chain disruptions, pandemic-related slowdowns, and cost inflation, NFI has emerged as a leaner, more efficient manufacturer that’s perfectly positioned to benefit from a global boom in electric and zero-emission transit vehicles.

At the heart of this bullish view is NFI’s rapid recovery in financial performance. In its most recent Q2 2025 results, the company reported revenue of $868 million, up nearly 15% year over year. The Canadian stock ended the quarter with a backlog of over 10,000 equivalent units, representing approximately $8 billion in future revenue, and management reaffirmed its guidance for continued margin expansion into 2026.

The Canadian stock implemented cost-saving programs that are expected to generate roughly $75 million in annual efficiency gains by 2026. These measures, combined with higher-margin electric vehicle deliveries, are projected to drive annual EBITDA growth of 20–25% over the next two years. With the shares trading around 10.5 times forward earnings, analysts argue the market hasn’t yet priced in the company’s earnings power or the durability of its demand pipeline.

CGY

Finally, Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is a strong buy in 2025 because it represents one of the most consistent, under-the-radar growth stories in Canada. The company combines stable government and corporate contracts with exposure to some of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy, including defence technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, and training.

The bullish sentiment gained momentum after Calian’s Q3 fiscal 2025 results. The Canadian stock reported revenue of $202 million, up 11% year over year. Net profit came in at $11.2 million, translating to $0.89 per share, up sharply from $0.71 last year. Importantly, Calian raised its full-year revenue guidance to $780 to $820 million. One of the primary reasons analysts see Calian as a strong buy is its record backlog, which recently topped $1.5 billion, providing strong earnings visibility through 2026.

Financially, Calian is one of the most disciplined mid-caps on the TSX. The company maintains a strong balance sheet, with net cash of more than $60 million and minimal debt, giving it ample room for acquisitions. And now, it trades at about 11 times future earnings, making it valuable even in today’s market.

Bottom line

Analysts know what they’re doing, which is why investors should take what they say as a jump-off point for their own research. And when it comes to undervalued stocks, these are top-notch strong buys recommended by analysts.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group, NFI Group, and North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

This Renewable Giant Could Power the Next Generation of Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

Brookfield Renewable’s growing partnerships and reliable dividends make it a top renewable stock worth owning for the long term.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Down 20% is My Contrarian Buy of the Year

| Kay Ng

goeasy's track record of top earnings and dividend growth plus a 20% dip in the stock make it a top…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want steady monthly income from a $14,000 TFSA? Here’s a simple, diversified plan to build dependable, growing cash flow without…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Down 30% and Still Growing its Payout: 1 Canadian Stock I’d Snap Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable looks undervalued, with massive scale, inflation‑linked contracts, and U.S. policy tailwinds that could drive steady income and multi‑year…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks with healthy cash flows and higher yields can boost your passive income.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates Again: What it Means for Investors

| Robin Brown

The Bank of Canada made its second consecutive interest rate reduction to 2.25%. Here's what is means for Canadian investors.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income, Look No Further Than These High-Yield Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

If regular income matters to you, these monthly dividend stocks might be the reliable picks you're looking for.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian companies have some of the best long-term potential on the TSX, making them some of the best…

Read more »