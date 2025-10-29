Member Login
Home » Investing » The Canadian Stock I’d Buy Right Now for My Kid’s RESP

The Canadian Stock I’d Buy Right Now for My Kid’s RESP

Do you want a simple RESP that grows tax‑free? Use consistent contributions and a low‑cost Canadian ETF like VCN to compound dividends into education savings.

Key Points

  • Start early and contribute regularly to maximize tax‑free compounding and Canada Education Savings Grant benefits.
  • Choose low‑cost, diversified ETFs like VCN for broad Canadian exposure, reinvested dividends, and minimal fees.
  • Balance growth stocks with reliable dividend payers and utilities for stability as your child approaches university.

The goal of any parent when starting a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) isn’t to chase quick wins. It’s to grow the account steadily and safely over time, with enough upside to outpace inflation and education costs. That means choosing Canadian stocks that balance growth, stability, and dividends. These are companies you can hold for years without worrying about short-term swings. So, today, let’s look at what investors should consider. Plus, look at one top Canadian stock to let you sleep well knowing your child’s future is tucked away as safe as they are in bed.

Considerations

The first thing to consider is the time horizon. RESPs have a built-in clock. You’ll start withdrawing funds within 10 to 18 years, depending on your child’s age. If you have more than a decade until university, you can afford to include a few growth-oriented stocks alongside safer dividend payers. Just consider diversification. Canada’s stock market leans heavily toward financials, energy, and materials, which can leave portfolios exposed to sector shocks. Try to build a mix across industries, a couple of banks for stability, one or two utilities for steady dividends, and perhaps a tech or industrial stock for growth. This not only spreads risk but also helps the RESP participate in multiple parts of the economy.

From there, dividends matter in an RESP. The account grows tax-free until withdrawals, and the income can be reinvested to compound over time. A Canadian stock with a reliable and growing dividend can be a powerful compounding tool. Look for stocks with a long history of annual dividend hikes, low payout ratios, and clear earnings visibility.

It’s also smart to consider risk management and valuation. Stocks that look exciting often come with higher volatility, so it’s worth balancing them with names that have predictable earnings and conservative balance sheets. Avoid overpaying for hype, as the best RESP stocks are those trading at reasonable valuations with durable competitive advantages. Finally, stay consistent. Regular contributions, even small ones, make the biggest difference. The Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) adds 20% to your annual contributions up to $500 per year, and that free money compounds alongside your investments.

VCN

If you’re building an RESP for your child, iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:VCN) is one of the most dependable and straightforward investments you can make. It’s designed to track the performance of the entire Canadian stock market, roughly 230 of the country’s largest publicly traded companies. This completely takes out the guesswork.

One of the biggest advantages of VCN in an RESP is its simplicity. Its management expense ratio (MER) is just 0.05%, which is remarkably low, so almost all of your money stays invested rather than being eaten up by fees. That efficiency adds up over a decade or two of compounding, which is exactly the time horizon most RESP investors have. The exchange-traded fund also provides a healthy dose of dividends, as many Canadian blue chips are strong income payers. Those dividends are reinvested within the RESP tax-free, allowing them to compound year after year.

Another reason VCN works so well for an RESP is its risk profile. The fund’s diversification across hundreds of companies cushions it against big losses from any one stock or sector. Even if a few Canadian stocks underperform, others usually pick up the slack. Historically, the Canadian stock market has delivered steady long-term returns averaging around 7% to 9% annually, and VCN has closely matched that performance since inception. Over 15 to 20 years, that kind of compounding can turn modest monthly contributions into a fully funded education.

Foolish takeaway

VCN is ideal for busy parents who want peace of mind. With low costs, broad diversification, and consistent growth potential, VCN gives your child’s RESP exactly what it needs: stable, long-term compounding without complexity or guesswork. In the end, the best RESP portfolio for a Canadian child isn’t about picking the flashiest stocks; it’s about combining dependable dividend payers with select growth opportunities that can mature as your child does. Over a decade or two, that mix of patience, discipline, and quality businesses can quietly grow into the tuition fund that lets them start their next chapter debt-free.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

