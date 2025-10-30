Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks Under $10 That I’m Buying Now

3 Stocks Under $10 That I’m Buying Now

Blackberry is one of the stocks under $10 that I believe investors should consider, due to its exposure to the connected car industry

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Growth potential picks: Blackberry (TSX:BB) leads software-defined vehicles with 90% market share and EPS expected to jump from $0.02 to $0.14, while Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) posted 57% revenue growth to $356.7M with 2025 EPS projected at $0.32 (146% growth rate).
  • • Defensive income option: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) offers a 7.09% dividend yield with defensive healthcare real estate assets featuring 97% occupancy, 13.5-year average lease terms, and benefits from falling interest rates and an aging population.
Maybe you’re looking to invest in stocks but you don’t have that much money to spare. Or maybe you would like to buy a stock of a company that’s just beginning its growth journey. Well, whatever the reason you might be interested in small cap stocks trading under $10, I think you have come to the right place.

In this article, I’ll review three stocks under $10 that are worth your consideration.

Blackberry

Most of us have heard of Blackberry Ltd. (TSX:BB). But I wonder if most of us really know what this company is about. Let me explain.

Years ago, Blackberry was the leader in hand-held mobile phones. Many investors still think of that when they think of Blackberry. More recently, Blackberry was a meme stock that got caught up in a frenzy of retail buying. At that time, the stock shot up from under $10 to over $30, then back down again just as quickly. This is what some investors think of when they think of Blackberry.

But the truth about Blackberry is so much more exciting. You see, Blackberry is the leader in software-defined vehicles, a business that’s growing rapidly. In fact, 20% of cars made today are considered advanced software vehicles. Blackberry has an over 90% market share in these types of vehicles.

The company’s latest results beat expectations as its business is gaining momentum, with earnings per share (EPS) expected to come in at $0.14 this fiscal year versus $0.02 last year.

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

Another stock under $10 that I believe is a good option is Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). Northwest’s value is in its dividend yield of 7.1%, defensive business, and steady long-term growth profile. Steady, consistent returns are likely with this stock as it benefits from an aging population.

You see, Northwest has quite a few things going for it at this time. Firstly, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate again to 2.25%. This is good for real estate trusts like Northwest as they hold quite a bit of debt. Also, the aging population guarantees that demand for medical buildings will continue to be strong. Finally, Northwest’s weighted average lease expiry is currently 13.5 years, its occupancy rate is 97%, and 84% of the leases are subject to rent indexation.

The second quarter saw a continued stabilization of Northwest’s business, with further decreases in debt, a 20% increase in adjusted funds from operations, and further reductions in its payout ratio.  Northwest will be reporting its third-quarter results on November 12.

Well Health Technologies

The last stock trading under $10 that I’d like to highlight is Well Health Technologies Ltd. (TSX:WELL). Well Health is a company that continues to drive strong revenue growth as it strives to digitize Canada’s healthcare system.

In Well Health’s latest quarter, revenue increased 57% to $356.7 million, EPS came in at $0.10, and its free cash flow increased 34% to $11.7 million. In the last year, the stock increased 14% to the current $5.04, and the expectation for 2025 EPS is $0.32 versus $0.13 in 2024. This represents a growth rate of 146%.

Well Health’s stock is trading at 15 times this year’s expected earnings and 13 times next year’s expected earnings. In my view, it’s due for a revaluation as the company continues to see success. The healthtech will report its third-quarter results on November 6.

The bottom line

In my view, these three stocks under $10 show clear potential to provide investors with strong returns in the coming years. While Blackberry and Well Health have more risk, they also have far higher return potential. Northwest, on the other hand, is likely to provide consistently attractive dividend income with some steady long-term growth.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Blackberry, Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

