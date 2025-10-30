Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-Term Bargain on the TSX

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-Term Bargain on the TSX

Air Canada could be a long-term TSX bargain – a stronger, leaner carrier still trading below its pre‑pandemic highs.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Air Canada now earns consistent profits, reduced debt, and generates free cash flow after a strong post‑pandemic recovery.
  • Risks include labour disputes, fuel‑price shocks, and fare competition that could pressure margins and slow recovery.
  • class="yoast-text-mark">class="yoast-text-mark">class="yoast-text-mark">class="sm:mt-0 max-h-full overflow-x-hidden h-[calc(100vh-60vh)]] mt-10"> id="ChatMessageContentContainer" class="block"> s="flex-row">> Trading well below pre‑2020 levels, Air Canada could reward patient investors if earnings and demand keep improving.

If you’re looking for a long-term bargain on the TSX, Air Canada (TSX:AC) might be one of the most intriguing comeback stories in the market. This isn’t a Canadian stock for someone chasing a quick win. Yet for patient investors, it represents a chance to buy into one of Canada’s most strategic companies. All while it’s still trading below its pre-pandemic highs. Air Canada dominates domestic air travel, commands a strong international network, and benefits from brand loyalty that few competitors can match. The Canadian stock was devastated during COVID. Yet its rebound since then has been remarkable, and it’s still only partway through its recovery arc.

The recent past

Air Canada was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic when travel essentially ground to a halt. Like many airlines, it faced massive revenue losses, fleet idling, layoffs, and government support. Since then, the Canadian stock has been working its way back, ramping up capacity, restoring international routes, and reducing debt. Historically, the airline business is cyclical and vulnerable to external shocks, and Air Canada was no exception. Prior to the pandemic, it held a strong domestic position in Canada and was expanding globally, so the pullback left a gap that management has been trying to fill.

Currently, Air Canada is showing signs of stabilizing and moderate recovery while also facing headwinds. During the second quarter, the Canadian stock reported operating revenues of CA$5.6 billion up 2% from last year, and shifted to operating income of $418 million from a loss. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose significantly to $909 million, a margin of 16%.

On the operational front, Air Canada is expanding routes (including international), enhancing its loyalty programme through Aeroplan, and optimizing its fleet and operations. Yet the most compelling part of Air Canada’s story today is how much stronger the fundamentals look compared to the market’s perception. The airline has returned to consistent profitability, cut billions in debt, and generated positive free cash flow for several quarters. Demand remains robust across both leisure and business travel, and the Canadian stock’s cost control has improved dramatically. It’s leaner, more efficient, and operating at a scale that gives it pricing power even with competition heating up.

Is it perfect?

In short, no. Air Canada and the flight attendants’ union reached a tentative agreement in August 2025, ending a strike that had disrupted operations. The airline announced several new international routes for 2026 (e.g., Montréal to Palma de Mallorca) and expanded its regional network, signalling its growth ambition. Though all this costs money. Meanwhile, labour negotiations remain unresolved in certain segments. The union representing flight attendants rejected a tentative wage agreement in early September 2025 (99% against), though a strike is not expected thanks to mediation.

So there are certainly items investors will need to watch if they plan on getting in long term. A positive trend in earnings and cash flow will reduce risk and unlock value, and new routes offer growth, though the price per seat needs to hold up. If competition forces fares down, earnings could be hit.

Furthermore, labour disruptions and negotiations matter, with high labour costs potentially eating into margins or forcing reductions. Fuel prices and costs could spike, and that has been passed on to Air Canada and the consumer. Debt also needs to keep coming down, all while the macro trends of air travel demand need to keep up. So there’s a lot to consider for future investors.

Bottom line

All that said, at today’s share price, investors are paying a fraction of what the stock traded at before 2020, even though the airline is financially stronger now. Analysts have noted that Air Canada’s valuation is still well below U.S. peers. That disconnect creates an opportunity, so there’s room for both earnings growth and multiple expansion. For long-term investors, that’s a recipe for compounding gains.

In short, Air Canada looks like a classic value play wrapped inside a recovery story. It’s Canada’s flagship carrier, trading at a discount despite rising earnings, record travel demand, and improving fundamentals. For investors who can stomach some turbulence and think in years, not months, this could be one of the best long-term bargains on the TSX.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $116 per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax‑free monthly income? SmartCentres REIT’s steady tenants and mixed‑use redevelopment make it a compelling TFSA income pick.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a seven-figure TFSA might be easier than you think -- especially if you pick a proven Canadian stock like…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can still catch up on retirement – start today, automate savings, and use a smart mix of growth and…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Kickstart Your Retirement Plan at Age 40 With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting retirement savings at 40 with $10,000 isn’t too late – disciplined contributions, tax‑efficient accounts, and compounding can still build…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

Down 22% From All-Time Highs: Is This 3.5% Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy’s stock sits below its prior highs, yet steady loan growth, conservative credit controls, and rising dividends suggest it could…

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Stocks for Beginners

Counter Market Volatility With Reliable Income: The REITs Your Portfolio Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

REITs are a surprising and often overlooked way to establish a reliable income stream. Here are some options for your…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

If I had to lock away just two Canadian stocks for the next decade, these would be the ones.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

2 Dead Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for dead‑simple TSX buys? Dollarama’s value retail and Cameco’s uranium exposure offer durable, easy‑to‑understand long‑term investments.

Read more »