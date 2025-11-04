4 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With Remarkably Reliable Payouts

It’s one thing to find under-the-radar stocks, but what about dividend stocks? Today, we’re looking at four solid dividend stocks remaining under the radar, each offering a solid payout ratio for investors. So, let’s get into it.

DCM

Data Communications Management (TSX:DCM) is one of those rare under-the-radar dividend stocks that most investors overlook. It’s a communications and marketing solutions provider that specializes in helping major corporations manage, automate, and distribute their branded materials.

Over the past few years, DCM has undergone a major transformation after acquiring Moore Canada. In its most recent second-quarter 2025 earnings, DCM reported revenue of $113.8 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $16.6 million. This showed solid profitability despite a challenging print and marketing environment.

The dividend stock now trades at just 5.63 times future earnings, and 0.17 times sales. This provides investors with immense value on the TSX today. As for a dividend, the dividend stock offers up a 5.7% yield at writing, supported by a 45.5% payout ratio. All in all, this is one dividend stock due to rebound, and a great deal for today’s investor.

WCP

Calgary-based oil and gas producer Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) has quietly become one of the most dependable income stocks in Canada’s energy sector. While most investors chase the headline-grabbing giants, Whitecap has built a reputation for discipline, balance sheet strength, and a track record of consistent, growing payouts.

The dividend stock has a strategic focus on high-quality, light oil assets across Western Canada, while keeping costs low. In its most recent third-quarter 2025 results, Whitecap reported production of almost 180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Revenue reached $1.66 billion, and the dividend stock continued to keep low operating costs and disciplined capital spending.

For investors, the appeal of WCP goes beyond its yield. The dividend stock trades at just 10 times future earnings, and offers a 7% dividend yield supported by a 65% payout ratio. All in all, that’s dividend income you can count on.

DBM

Doman Building Materials Group (TSX:DBM) is one of those quiet, unassuming dividend stocks that rarely make headlines but consistently deliver for investors who value income and stability. The dividend stock is a leading distributor of building materials, lumber, and home improvement products across Canada and the U.S.

One of the reasons DBM has proven so resilient is its vertically integrated model. Unlike many distributors that rely heavily on third-party suppliers, Doman owns and operates several of its own treating plants, distribution centres, and logistics operations. In its latest quarterly earnings, Doman reported revenue of about $886.7 million and net income of $27.7 million, supported by solid construction activity and ongoing demand from the renovation market.

And yet, the dividend stock still trades at just 9.43 times future earnings, 0.26 times sales, and offers a 6.24% dividend yield. That yield is also supported well by a 66% payout ratio. So, yet again, we have a dividend stock continuing to fly under the radar.

CGO

Finally, Cogeco (TSX:CGO) is one of those steady, under-the-radar dividend stocks that has quietly built a legacy of dependable performance and reliable dividends. The telecommunications and media company operates broadband and cable networks in Canada and the U.S.

The latest financials back up its strength. In its fourth-quarter 2025 results, Cogeco reported revenue of $731.4 million, with $76.2 million in profit. While it’s gone through its fair share of challenges, it remains a strong telecom company offering a 6.1% dividend yield, supported by a 42% payout ratio, trading at just 6.4 times future earnings.

Bottom line

Now, let’s say you were to put $5,000 towards each of these dividend stocks. Here’s how that might shake out on the TSX today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DBM $8.81 567 $0.56 $317.52 Quarterly $4,998.27 CGO $59.79 83 $3.69 $306.27 Quarterly $4,962.57 WCP $10.32 484 $0.73 $353.32 Monthly $4,996.88 DCM $1.31 3816 $0.08 $305.28 Quarterly $4,999

As you can see, all these dividend stocks offer value, income, and growth at a great price. So, if you’re a long-term investor seeking income while you wait for a rebound, these are ones to add to your watchlist.