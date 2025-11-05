Member Login
Home » Investing » Own Shopify Stock? This Is the 1 Thing to Watch Now

Own Shopify Stock? This Is the 1 Thing to Watch Now

Shopify’s growth story is shifting from scale to sustainability. Watch whether it can turn big revenue into consistent, durable profits without losing momentum.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A shopper makes purchases from an online store.

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Watch Shopify’s profitability versus reinvestment pace, as it must convert revenue growth into lasting earnings without sacrificing innovation.
  • GMV and merchant solutions are growing, but Shopify needs enterprise wins and AI tools to sustain revenue momentum.
  • Trading near 92 times earnings, Shopify’s rich valuation means missed targets will likely trigger continued stock volatility.

If you own Shopify (TSX:SHOP), you’ve had an exciting few years. Say you bought way back in 2018 when shares really started to take off. Since then, you’ve seen Shopify stock surge upwards, only to topple down and then climb back up once more. Now, Shopify stock has become a solid company with a stellar growth trajectory. Yet, there is something you need to watch.

Staying profitable

The one thing you should be watching most closely right now is the company’s profitability trajectory versus its reinvestment pace. That balance of how efficiently Shopify stock turns its massive revenue growth into durable earnings is what will determine whether the stock continues to justify its lofty valuation or stalls under the weight of high expectations. After years of prioritizing expansion and innovation, Shopify stock is now being judged on how much profit it can squeeze from its powerful e-commerce ecosystem without losing the innovation edge that made it dominant in the first place.

Shopify stock spent much of its early life reinvesting every dollar to scale globally. That strategy worked, as the company became the backbone for millions of online stores and evolved into a full commerce operating system, from storefronts and payments to shipping and analytics. But the market environment has changed. Investors are less forgiving of tech companies that sacrifice profits for growth, especially with higher interest rates raising the cost of capital. Shopify stock responded by cutting costs, offloading its logistics business in 2023, and focusing on leaner, more profitable operations.

Its latest earnings showed that strategy paying off in the third quarter. Gross profit jumped 24% year over year, and free cash flow continued to rise to US$507 million. Furthermore, its gross merchant value (GMV) rose 32% to over US$92 billion! And that’s all before “retail’s busiest season,” President Harvey Finkelstein stated.

Looking ahead

The tension now lies in whether Shopify stock can sustain that profitability while reigniting top-line growth. Merchant solutions revenue continues to climb, but subscription growth has slowed compared to its explosive pandemic years. The company’s push into enterprise clients through “Shopify Plus” and expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools will need to offset that slowdown. If those initiatives boost average revenue per merchant and deepen customer loyalty, Shopify’s margins could expand significantly. If not, the market may start questioning whether its growth has matured.

Another factor to continue watching are those GMV numbers. This is the total value of transactions processed across its platform. GMV growth reflects how healthy Shopify’s merchant base really is. The latest results showed GMV rising 32% year over year, which is impressive, but investors need to see that trend continue as competition intensifies.

Finally, valuation remains a big part of the story. Shopify trades at a premium multiple at 92 times earnings, well above most tech peers. What’s more, shares dipped after earnings. That’s because the company provided next quarter guidance that was softer than hoped. It now projects mid-to-high 20% revenue growth, down from the 32% growth in Q3, as well as lower revenue growth of low-to-mid 20%. All while operating expenses potentially rise to 31% of revenue. So overall, expectations remain sky high for Shopify stock even a decade later, and the company might continue to see volatility as it tries to keep up.

Bottom line

In short, the most important thing to watch right now if you own Shopify stock isn’t just how fast it grows, but how efficiently it grows. The company has matured from a scrappy tech innovator into a platform expected to deliver consistent earnings. Its ability to maintain that balance of expanding profit margins while remaining the backbone of global online retail will define whether today’s valuation still makes sense five years from now.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

How AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is betting big on AI infrastructure.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Tech Stocks

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in the Market Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis is a profitable, AI-powered supply-chain software leader trading below historical multiples, making it a rare bargain amid AI hype.

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

Forget Constellation Software: Here’s Why SHOP and CLS Are Better Tech Bets for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is getting beat up and it might not be cheap enough to buy quite yet.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Cohere’s IPO Coming Soon? Will the Canadian AI Startup Be a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

As we wait for a Cohere IPO, AI investors might wish to check out Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock in the meantime.

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

Get Smart: Ditch This Crypto Stock for a Rare Tech Gem

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-paying tech stock is a safer investment option than a high-growth crypto miner.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Ever Put in a TFSA

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) remain two top Canadian growth stocks long-term investors should consider.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Hidden Gem of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus.com is quietly buying niche European software firms, building recurring revenue and cash flow that could compound into big gains…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

AI Sets the Stage for Massive Long-term Gains in Canadian Tech and Infrastructure Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian Tech companies are setting the stage for massive long-term growth. Here’s a duo that are just too hard-to-ignore in…

Read more »