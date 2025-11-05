TFSA Power Picks: 3 Stocks to Supercharge Your Tax-Free Growth

Canadian investors getting started are likely first looking to the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), as they should. This account is probably the best way to earn passive income, no matter where you are in your life. Retirement, new family, or just saving up for a vacation, it earns tax-free growth you can use at any time. Literally! But if you really want to supercharge that tax-free growth, you need the right stocks. That’s why today, we’re going to look at three TFSA power picks for ultimate tax-free income.

ABX

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is a solid option to supercharge that growth as one of the world’s largest gold mining companies. As gold prices have risen, the company has risen along with it. This provides a stellar opportunity for the gold miner to use that extra cash to expand its operations.

What’s more, unlike gold bars, Barrick offers a dividend yielding 1.8% at writing. That’s while trading at a fairly valued 20 times earnings. Shares have surged 69% in the last year alone, coming back down slightly with the price of gold. So now could be a time to jump in before the next rally.

All in all, Barrick Gold stands out as a compelling TFSA pick offering a blend of growth and income, plays in a non-traditional sector in precious metals for diversification, and leverages the tax-free nature of a TFSA to the fullest. If it executes well and gold and precious‐metal tailwinds hold, the tax-free environment will amplify your results.

AEM

Another top choice to consider among the mining sector is Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM). It’s another gold miner operating from Canada to Finland and down to Mexico. Unlike many dividend stocks that pay high yields but have limited growth, Agnico Eagle retains growth through exploration, cost control, and operational expansion.

This performance shows up in the mining stock’s dividend growth, with the annual dividend rising 20% in the last five years alone! And that’s well before the rise in gold prices. At writing, it offers a dividend yield of 0.97%, trading at 23 times earnings. All while shares have surged 85% in the last year.

All together, Agnico Eagle Mines stands out as a strong TFSA candidate not because it has an ultra-high current yield, but because it combines growth optionality, dividend discipline, and exposure to gold through conservative growth.

FTT

Finally, we have Finning International (TSX:FTT), which is one of those under-the-radar Canadian stocks that can quietly transform a TFSA into a long-term growth engine. As the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer, Finning is deeply tied to sectors that fuel the Canadian economy. When those sectors expand, Finning’s sales and service contracts tend to soar. In a TFSA, that cyclical but powerful growth potential compounds tax-free, letting investors capture the full benefit of strong commodity and infrastructure cycles without losing gains to taxes.

Finning also provides a dividend that continues to rise alongside earnings. Its yield sits around 1.6%, but management has increased the payout almost every year for over a decade, showing confidence in its balance sheet and future earnings power.

Finally, Finning is well-positioned for the global energy and infrastructure transition. As governments and corporations invest in modernization, clean energy projects, and resource development, demand for Finning’s equipment and expertise should only rise. The company’s exposure to Western Canada, South America, and the U.K. provides geographic diversification, buffering it against localized slowdowns.

Bottom line

When you want to supercharge your TFSA, look to companies that offer opportunity and discipline. These three offer just that. You’ll see expansion as the world shifts through cycles, but stability from conservative cost management. Overall, these are top TFSA stocks to consider on the TSX today.