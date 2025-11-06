Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

Investors looking to establish a lifetime income stream that continues to grow over time should consider these two gems.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Two dividend-paying picks for lifetime income: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Fortis (FTS).
  • Scotiabank combines steady domestic earnings with international growth, supporting a reliable dividend of around 4.8%.
  • Fortis’s regulated utility footprint provides stable cash flows, a ~3.45% yield, and 52 straight years of dividend hikes (including a 4.1% increase this week).

Does your portfolio have a selection of dividend-paying stocks that can provide a lifetime income stream?

While there’s no shortage of great stocks on the market, some of those stocks are clearly better than others. Here’s a look at a duo of lifetime income stocks that should be on the radar of investors everywhere.

Option #1: The bank

It would be nearly impossible to talk about lifetime income generation investments without mentioning at least one of the big bank stocks.

And that big bank stock to consider right now is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Scotiabank is the most international of the big banks, with an international presence in over a dozen countries across the world.

That international segment serves as the primary growth driver for Scotiabank. In recent years, the bank has shifted its focus to mature markets in North America over developing markets in Latin America.

While the international segment caters to growth, Scotiabank’s strong domestic segment provides a source of steady, recurring revenue to fund growth and the bank’s quarterly dividend.

That dividend can be one of the main sources of lifetime income. As of the time of writing, Scotiabank’s quarterly dividend carries a robust 4.81% yield, making it a solid option for any portfolio.

Option #2: The defensive titan

Just as lifetime income conjures images of the big banks, it also highlights another stellar pick for investors: utility stocks.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the largest utility stocks in North America. The company operates across 10 operating regions that include 10 U.S. states, five provinces in Canada, and three Caribbean countries.

More importantly, those operating regions provide a stable and recurring source of revenue that is backed by long-term, regulated contracts. Those contracts often span decades and allow Fortis to invest in growth initiatives and pay out a handsome dividend.

The intriguing part about Fortis is that the stock differs from other traditional utilities. More specifically, it differs from the stereotype of other utilities as being boring investments with little growth.

Fortis takes an aggressive stance on expansion. The company has impressively expanded over the years, making it into the utility titan it is today.

That growth has also allowed the company to expand into new markets in a complementary fashion, catering to both generation, transmission and distribution elements across its energy network.

In terms of a dividend, Fortis offers investors a quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, that dividend works out to an impressive 3.45% yield. Even better,  the company has provided an impressive 52 years of consecutive annual increases.

That most recent uptick was a 4.1% increase announced just this week.

That fact alone makes this the lifetime income stock for your portfolio.

What are your lifetime income stocks?

No stock is without risk, but Fortis and Bank of Nova Scotia both offer investors ample defensive appeal and growth potential to balance out that lifetime income potential.

In my opinion, one or both should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your future lifetime income compound over time.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Buy 305 shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,150/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock’s steady earnings base and commitment to returning capital to shareholders makes it a must-have in dividend portfolios.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Work Harder So You Don’t Have to

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three under-the-radar TSX dividend names offer steady cash flow, high yields, and different strategies to generate reliable income.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three amazing Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals and consistent performance that make them ideal long-term holdings.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Telus pairs a high yield and steady dividend growth with growing tech businesses, making it a potential long-term income cornerstone…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $117 in Monthly Income With a $20,000 TFSA Investment

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $20,000 and dividing it equally between the two, you could generate around $117 per month in passive income.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

This 8.2% Dividend Stock Is a Standout Buy for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock looks like a dividend giant worth chasing here.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

Lets's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS), Suncor (TSX:SU), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) are top dividend stocks to buy now.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Power Picks: 3 Stocks to Supercharge Your Tax-Free Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Supercharge your TFSA with three Canadian stocks that blend tax-free income, growth, and diversification for the long term.

Read more »