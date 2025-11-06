2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount to Buy Now and Own Forever

If you’re an investor seeking out dividend income, then looking at the highest-yielding companies isn’t going to cut it. Investors need companies that are going to keep paying those dividends, and that means increasing income through free cash flow. Today, we’re going to look at undervalued dividend stocks doing just that. Let’s get into it.

NWC

North West Company (TSX:NWC) is a retailer that has quietly built one of the most resilient and defensible business models in Canada. It serves remote northern communities and rural regions that big-box competitors can’t easily reach. When investors chase growth elsewhere, North West just keeps doing what it does best: selling essential goods and generating steady cash flow in markets with virtually no competition.

Right now, the dividend stock trades at a discount that looks out of sync with its fundamentals. Shares have pulled back since the 2025 highs. Yet those headwinds are easing, and North West’s pricing power and supply-chain control give it room to recover. What sets North West apart from other retailers is its monopoly-like positioning. It operates in regions where logistics and supply chains are complex, flying goods to Arctic communities or shipping across ice roads during the winter. That moat keeps rivals out and gives North West a loyal customer base that depends on it for groceries, fuel, and financial services.

As for dividends, this is where NWC truly shines. The dividend stock currently yields around 3.6%, and its payout ratio is sustainable at 56%, supported by consistent free cash flow. Management has a long history of maintaining and growing the dividend, even through economic slowdowns and inflationary shocks. Looking ahead, the growth story is slow but steady. North West continues to expand its retail footprint in underserved areas and improve logistics efficiency through its northern distribution network. With cost pressures easing and consumer spending steady in its markets, margin recovery could drive earnings growth in the coming years.

WPK

Winpak (TSX:WPK) is another kind of dividend stock that quietly compounds wealth year after year. This Winnipeg-based packaging manufacturer produces high-performance materials used in food, healthcare, and industrial applications. People always need safe food storage, sterile medical packaging, and durable industrial films, whether the economy is booming or slowing. Winpak provides all three with unmatched quality and consistency, creating a business that hums along through nearly any market cycle.

Right now, Winpak looks like a bargain hiding in plain sight. Shares are down 16% in the last year, and it trades at 11.7 times future earnings. The company also recently finished a major share buyback, signalling that management believes its stock is undervalued. Add to that a rock-solid balance sheet with essentially no long-term debt, and you get a defensive stock that offers both safety and upside. The dividend stock has no appetite for reckless expansion or debt-funded acquisitions. With inflation easing and resin costs stabilizing, margins are already improving from last year’s pressures.

The dividend may not turn heads at first glance, yielding around 0.5%, but it’s among the most reliable on the TSX. Winpak’s conservative payout policy ensures it can reinvest for future growth while still rewarding shareholders. Looking forward, Winpak has a long growth runway driven by the shift toward sustainable packaging and health-related applications. It’s a capital-intensive industry with high barriers to entry, which means Winpak’s established scale and reputation give it a durable competitive advantage.

Bottom line

These two dividend stocks might not have the highest yields out there, but these are some of the most stable. What’s more, investors can look forward to even more growth in the future thanks to the essential nature of the businesses. In fact, here’s what $7,000 invested in both could bring in right now.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND (Annual/Share) TOTAL PAYOUT (Annual) FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT WPK $41.87 167 $0.20 $33.40 Quarterly $6,992.29 NWC $46.48 150 $1.64 $246.00 Quarterly $6,972.00

Altogether, both offer a huge discount for decades of magnificent income, so certainly consider adding these to your buy now, hold forever watchlist.