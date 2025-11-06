Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks That Deliver Income and Potential Capital Gains

3 Canadian Stocks That Deliver Income and Potential Capital Gains

These three modest-yielding Canadian dividend stocks combine steady payouts with real growth catalysts that could drive capital gains.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Exchange Income offers monthly income and grows through disciplined acquisitions, backed by recurring aviation and manufacturing cash flows.
  • Savaria sells accessibility products to aging markets, pairing steady cash flow with acquisition-driven expansion for long-term upside.
  • Jamieson’s trusted brand and vertical integration deliver stable revenue and international growth potential, supporting modest dividends and capital appreciation.

Dividend income has long been a great way to gain consistent income. And I’m not here to tell you otherwise. However, it’s certainly not all that investors should look for when identifying strong companies to invest in. In fact, how are investors going to fund those dividends if the business isn’t booming? That’s why today we’re looking at three dividend stocks offering not just income, but potential capital gains as well.

EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is one of those rare Canadian companies that quietly delivers both solid income and long-term growth potential. The Winnipeg-based company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses, mainly in aviation and manufacturing, which gives it stability and flexibility across different economic cycles.

On the income side, EIF is a reliable payer. It offers a dividend yield around 3.4%, distributed monthly, and has a strong track record of maintaining and growing that payout over time. The dividend is backed by recurring cash flows from its regional airline services in northern Canada and its specialized manufacturing operations in sectors like aerospace, environmental equipment, and infrastructure.

But what sets Exchange Income apart is its ability to grow. The dividend stock consistently reinvests its cash flow into new acquisitions. This disciplined buy-and-build approach has expanded earnings power year after year. As those acquired businesses mature and margins improve, the dividend stock price tends to rise alongside the dividend.

SIS

Savaria (TSX:SIS) is one of those under-the-radar Canadian dividend stocks that has built a strong reputation for delivering both dependable income and meaningful long-term growth. Based in Laval, Que., Savaria specializes in accessibility solutions like home elevators, wheelchair lifts, and adapted vehicles. It’s now serving a market that’s expanding fast as populations age and demand for mobility support rises.

Savaria’s income appeal starts with its dividend. The company currently offers a yield of around 2.6% and has a solid history of paying and modestly growing its payout. The dividend is well supported by operating cash flow from a diversified business that spans residential, commercial, and healthcare applications. Even through periods of economic uncertainty, Savaria’s essential-service nature keeps its order book strong.

Beyond income, Savaria’s real attraction is its potential for capital gains. The dividend stock has a disciplined growth strategy that combines organic expansion with strategic acquisitions. Over the past decade, Savaria has integrated several complementary businesses, expanding its product range and global reach.

JWEL

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is a Canadian dividend stock that offers both income and growth potential through its leadership in the global health and wellness market. Headquartered in Toronto, Jamieson is one of Canada’s most recognizable names in vitamins, supplements, and natural health products. Jamieson also enjoys strong competitive advantages. Its brand has decades of consumer trust behind it, and its vertically integrated operations allow it to maintain quality and control costs.

From an income perspective, Jamieson pays a quarterly dividend that has grown alongside its earnings. The yield now sits at 2.7%, backed by predictable revenue streams from its broad product portfolio. The dividend stock benefits from repeat consumer purchases and strong shelf presence at major retailers in Canada and abroad, which gives it consistent cash flow even in uncertain economic conditions.

The real draw for long-term investors, though, is the potential for capital appreciation. Jamieson has been executing on an international expansion strategy, particularly in Asia, where health and wellness markets are booming. Its acquisition of Nutrawise Health & Beauty in the U.S. and targeted growth in China have already diversified its revenue base beyond Canada. With margins improving and demand rising across multiple markets, JWEL is well-positioned to scale.

Bottom line

Now I get it – none of these three dividend stocks offer massive income through dividends. However, over time, the compounding will help speed up capital gains. In fact, here’s what $7,000 invested in each stock could add up to.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIF$77.5190$2.64$237.60Monthly$6,975.90
SIS$21.57324$0.56$181.44Monthly$6,991.68
JWEL$34.90200$0.92$184.00Quarterly$6,980.00

So for those looking not just for some income now, but capital gains in the future, these three dividend stocks certainly belong on your watchlist.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $300 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks with high yields can boost your passive income.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

| Sneha Nahata

This 5.6% dividend stock has the ability to sustain it payouts and can help you generate a monthly income of…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount to Buy Now and Own Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under-the-radar TSX dividend stocks offer steady cash flow, durable business models, and undervalued, reliable income potential.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to establish a lifetime income stream that continues to grow over time should consider these two gems.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Buy 305 shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,150/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock’s steady earnings base and commitment to returning capital to shareholders makes it a must-have in dividend portfolios.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Work Harder So You Don’t Have to

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three under-the-radar TSX dividend names offer steady cash flow, high yields, and different strategies to generate reliable income.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three amazing Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals and consistent performance that make them ideal long-term holdings.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Telus pairs a high yield and steady dividend growth with growing tech businesses, making it a potential long-term income cornerstone…

Read more »