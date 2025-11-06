3 Canadian Stocks That Deliver Income and Potential Capital Gains

Dividend income has long been a great way to gain consistent income. And I’m not here to tell you otherwise. However, it’s certainly not all that investors should look for when identifying strong companies to invest in. In fact, how are investors going to fund those dividends if the business isn’t booming? That’s why today we’re looking at three dividend stocks offering not just income, but potential capital gains as well.

EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is one of those rare Canadian companies that quietly delivers both solid income and long-term growth potential. The Winnipeg-based company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses, mainly in aviation and manufacturing, which gives it stability and flexibility across different economic cycles.

On the income side, EIF is a reliable payer. It offers a dividend yield around 3.4%, distributed monthly, and has a strong track record of maintaining and growing that payout over time. The dividend is backed by recurring cash flows from its regional airline services in northern Canada and its specialized manufacturing operations in sectors like aerospace, environmental equipment, and infrastructure.

But what sets Exchange Income apart is its ability to grow. The dividend stock consistently reinvests its cash flow into new acquisitions. This disciplined buy-and-build approach has expanded earnings power year after year. As those acquired businesses mature and margins improve, the dividend stock price tends to rise alongside the dividend.

SIS

Savaria (TSX:SIS) is one of those under-the-radar Canadian dividend stocks that has built a strong reputation for delivering both dependable income and meaningful long-term growth. Based in Laval, Que., Savaria specializes in accessibility solutions like home elevators, wheelchair lifts, and adapted vehicles. It’s now serving a market that’s expanding fast as populations age and demand for mobility support rises.

Savaria’s income appeal starts with its dividend. The company currently offers a yield of around 2.6% and has a solid history of paying and modestly growing its payout. The dividend is well supported by operating cash flow from a diversified business that spans residential, commercial, and healthcare applications. Even through periods of economic uncertainty, Savaria’s essential-service nature keeps its order book strong.

Beyond income, Savaria’s real attraction is its potential for capital gains. The dividend stock has a disciplined growth strategy that combines organic expansion with strategic acquisitions. Over the past decade, Savaria has integrated several complementary businesses, expanding its product range and global reach.

JWEL

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is a Canadian dividend stock that offers both income and growth potential through its leadership in the global health and wellness market. Headquartered in Toronto, Jamieson is one of Canada’s most recognizable names in vitamins, supplements, and natural health products. Jamieson also enjoys strong competitive advantages. Its brand has decades of consumer trust behind it, and its vertically integrated operations allow it to maintain quality and control costs.

From an income perspective, Jamieson pays a quarterly dividend that has grown alongside its earnings. The yield now sits at 2.7%, backed by predictable revenue streams from its broad product portfolio. The dividend stock benefits from repeat consumer purchases and strong shelf presence at major retailers in Canada and abroad, which gives it consistent cash flow even in uncertain economic conditions.

The real draw for long-term investors, though, is the potential for capital appreciation. Jamieson has been executing on an international expansion strategy, particularly in Asia, where health and wellness markets are booming. Its acquisition of Nutrawise Health & Beauty in the U.S. and targeted growth in China have already diversified its revenue base beyond Canada. With margins improving and demand rising across multiple markets, JWEL is well-positioned to scale.

Bottom line

Now I get it – none of these three dividend stocks offer massive income through dividends. However, over time, the compounding will help speed up capital gains. In fact, here’s what $7,000 invested in each stock could add up to.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EIF $77.51 90 $2.64 $237.60 Monthly $6,975.90 SIS $21.57 324 $0.56 $181.44 Monthly $6,991.68 JWEL $34.90 200 $0.92 $184.00 Quarterly $6,980.00

So for those looking not just for some income now, but capital gains in the future, these three dividend stocks certainly belong on your watchlist.