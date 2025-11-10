Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement Edging in? It’s Not too Late to Catch Up

Retirement Edging in? It’s Not too Late to Catch Up

Late to saving? VXC gives cheap, global diversification so your TFSA can compound growth and help you catch up.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • It’s never too late, consistent contributions and smarter saving can still build a solid retirement fund.
  • VXC delivers instant exposure to 13,000+ global stocks with a low 0.22% MER for long-term growth.
  • Use tax-sheltered accounts like a TFSA and reinvest dividends to accelerate compounding and reduce taxes.

It’s easy to feel like you’ve missed your window for building retirement savings, especially when you see others who started investing decades ago. But the truth is, it’s never too late to catch up. The power of compounding, combined with smarter saving strategies, means even a late start can still lead to financial independence. Let’s get into how.

Getting started, even now

First, stay focused. If you’re in your 40s or 50s, you’re likely earning more than you did in your 20s or 30s, and that higher income gives you the chance to make meaningful contributions. Tools like the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can supercharge those savings. Even small, consistent deposits can add up fast in these accounts when left to compound.

What’s more, today’s retirees are living longer and working differently. Retirement isn’t necessarily a hard stop at 65. Many Canadians are working part-time, consulting, or starting side businesses into their 60s and beyond. And for those who are looking at a hard stop, there are options. Downsizing or simplifying your lifestyle can free up more money for investing. Furthermore, you now have better tools and lower fees through online brokerages and robo-advisors, which help your money work harder with less effort.

Finally, catching up isn’t only about saving more, it’s about spending smarter. Building a retirement plan includes reducing high-interest debt, trimming unnecessary costs, and ensuring your investments align with your goals. A simple, automated strategy that keeps you invested and focused on consistent growth can make all the difference.

Consider VXC

If you’re looking to catch up on retirement savings, Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC) might be one of the smartest, simplest ways to do it. This single ETF gives you instant access to thousands of companies across the globe. It holds over 13,000 stocks from around the world, excluding Canada, meaning you’re automatically diversified across countries, currencies, and industries. You get exposure to powerhouse names, along with fast-growing companies in developing economies.

And compounding is where VXC shines. Over the long term, global equities have delivered average annual returns around 8%, depending on the decade. That kind of steady growth can make an enormous difference for late savers. VXC’s low cost also gives it a major advantage. The fund’s management expense ratio (MER) is around 0.22%, meaning you’re paying just $22 per year on every $10,000 invested. That’s a fraction of what traditional mutual funds charge, and over time, those savings compound into thousands of extra dollars in your pocket.

It’s also built for long-term resilience. The ETF includes companies across every major sector from tech, healthcare, consumer goods, finance, and more, so even if one area slows down, others tend to pick up the slack. This diversification means you can stay invested through market swings without worrying about catastrophic losses in a single region or industry. That steadiness is crucial when your retirement horizon is closer, since consistency becomes more valuable than chasing high-risk gains.

Bottom line

In short, VXC is one of the easiest and most effective ways to accelerate retirement savings. It puts your money to work across the world, captures long-term growth, and requires almost no effort to maintain. And right now, here’s what an investment of $50,000 could bring in for retirees right away.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VXC$74.506711.44%$720Annual$49,995

For investors trying to catch up, it offers everything that matters: instant diversification, steady returns, low fees, and time-tested performance. You don’t need to chase the next hot stock, you just need a smart, all-in-one ETF that works while you sleep. And that’s exactly what VXC does.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Canadian Stocks That Offer 5.6% Dividend Yields

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why BCE’s 5.4% dividend yield and Enbridge’s 5.6% yield tell two compelling passive income investment stories

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why this global company is one of the best dividend stocks to buy right now and hold for decades…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a $1,000/Month Dividend Machine

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX-listed stocks reward shareholders with monthly dividends and offer a high and sustainable yield of 7% or more.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Retirement Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have time-tested business models, generate consistent profitability, and pay and increase their dividends.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-tier Canadian gold stock is a smart buy right now regardless of the investment amount.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Protect Your Investments With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to secure long-term capital gains.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Yield-Loving Investors

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the top Canadian dividend stocks yield-hungry investors can buy and hold long term and sleep…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX blue-chip stocks have paid and increased their dividends for decades and are likely to sustain their payouts over…

Read more »