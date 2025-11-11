Member Login
Home » Investing » A Perfect TFSA Stock: 7% Payout Each Month

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 7% Payout Each Month

SmartCentres REIT is a TFSA-friendly pick. It pays monthly and has a high yield and stable retail rents with growth from mixed-use redevelopment.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • SRU.UN yields about 7% paid monthly, ideal for tax-free income and faster compounding inside a TFSA.
  • Anchored by Walmart and 97%+ occupancy, its retail portfolio drives steady, resilient rental cash flow.
  • Watch risks: interest-rate sensitivity and a high payout ratio, confirm FFO coverage and debt terms before buying.

A perfect Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stock can be hard to come by. It’s one that combines dependable growth, consistent income, and long-term resilience. All while taking full advantage of the TFSA’s tax-free structure. The goal isn’t to chase quick gains, but to own a dividend stock you can hold for decades, letting tax-free dividends and growth quietly build your wealth year after year. So, let’s look at why SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) could be that perfect dividend stock.

About SRU

SRU checks nearly every box for investors seeking a perfect TFSA stock for monthly dividends. The dividend stock offers a high, reliable yield, steady income backed by real assets, and a long history of stability even through economic uncertainty. The REIT owns and operates more than 180 retail and mixed-use properties across Canada, with many anchored by Walmart. This helps maintain occupancy rates that consistently exceed 97%.

Another factor that makes it strong is its long-term transformation strategy. The dividend stock is evolving beyond traditional retail by developing mixed-use communities on its vast property portfolio. This includes residential towers, office spaces, self-storage, and seniors’ housing projects. This shift diversifies income sources and creates new growth opportunities, positioning the REIT for future expansion even as retail evolves.

Of course, no REIT is completely risk-free. Rising interest rates have pressured valuations across the real estate sector, and higher borrowing costs can impact near-term profitability. But SmartCentres has managed this environment prudently. Its debt is well-structured and largely fixed, and its portfolio of necessity-based tenants like grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks keeps rental income stable regardless of economic cycles. That resilience, combined with conservative financial management, makes SRU.UN one of the most reliable income generators on the TSX.

Value and income

The dividend stock looks all but undervalued at this point. Despite shares rising about 7% in the last year, the dividend stock still trades in value territory. Right now, shares trade at 13.5 times forward earnings, and just 0.88 times book value. This adds a value angle that investors drool over.

Yet what makes SmartCentres especially compelling is its monthly payout structure and attractive yield. The REIT currently offers a yield of around 7% paid monthly. That’s perfect for anyone looking to build passive income inside a TFSA. Furthermore, that payout is supported by a payout ratio of 137%. That looks high on the surface, but remains supported by free cash flow, and is more normal for REITs.

Furthermore, because those distributions are completely tax-free within the TFSA, investors keep every dollar. This allows compounding to work faster if the income is reinvested. Over time, those reinvested monthly payments can turn into a powerful source of growth, especially when paired with the REIT’s long-term focus on income stability and gradual appreciation.

Bottom line

In short, SmartCentres REIT offers the ideal blend of yield, reliability, and growth potential that makes it a perfect TFSA holding for monthly dividends. It gives investors exposure to tangible, income-producing assets while delivering consistent tax-free cash flow. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring investors today from dividends alone!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SRU.UN$26.76261$1.85$482.85Monthly$6,987.36

Whether you’re building long-term wealth or seeking steady passive income, SRU.UN can anchor a TFSA portfolio with dependable monthly distributions that keep paying, no matter what the markets are doing.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

