Member Login
Home » Investing » How Many Enbridge Shares You Need for $1,000 in Dividends

How Many Enbridge Shares You Need for $1,000 in Dividends

Want $1,000 a year in dividends? Enbridge stock offers a high, reliable yield backed by massive energy infrastructure and decades of payout increases.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge has raised dividends for 29 consecutive years and yields about 5.6%, making it a dependable income pick.
  • It moves 30% of North American oil and 20% of gas while diversifying into utilities and renewables for growth.
  • With 95% fixed-rate debt and asset-sales discipline, Enbridge stock reduces rate risk.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has long been one of those Dividend Knights that comes up first from a quick internet search. It has provided solid dividends for decades, increasing them throughout any economic backdrop. So it’s no wonder you’re here, wondering if you can create that $1,000 in annual dividends.

The answer is, of course, you can. But there’s another question you should be asking: Should you? Let’s look at Enbridge stock and see whether getting that $1,000 in annual income still looks like a strong investment.

What’s happening lately

Enbridge stock has gone through a stretch of both challenge and quiet strength over the past few years. Since 2021, the stock has largely traded sideways, caught between rising interest rates that pressured dividend-paying utilities and energy infrastructure stocks, and a steady stream of strong operating results. These continued to prove its underlying business is as stable as ever.

After hitting highs above $56 per share in 2022, Enbridge stock gradually declined to the low-$40 in 2024, yet from there it has taken off. Now, it’s up 70% in the last five years at around $67 per share and 14% in the last year alone.

Operationally, Enbridge stock has performed well through this entire period. Its core pipeline business remains steady, transporting roughly 30% of North America’s oil and 20% of its natural gas every day. Cash flow has been consistently strong, supported by long-term, take-or-pay contracts that protect revenue even when commodity prices fluctuate. The company has also made bold strategic moves, including its 2023 acquisition of three major U.S. gas utilities from Dominion Energy, a deal worth nearly US$14 billion.

Considerations

Despite the pressure on its share price, Enbridge stock has continued to do what long-term investors count on most: grow its dividend. The company has increased its payout for 29 consecutive years, and the current yield sits around 5.6%.

What’s changed most over the last few years isn’t Enbridge’s stability, it’s its positioning. The company has deliberately shifted from being a pure oil pipeline operator to a diversified energy infrastructure leader, with an expanding footprint in natural gas transmission, renewable power generation, and gas utilities. This transition gives Enbridge stock a clearer path to sustainable growth in a decarbonizing world.

Still, some investors have worried about Enbridge stock’s debt load and interest rate exposure, especially in a higher-rate environment. But the company has managed that risk prudently. Roughly 95% of its debt is fixed-rate, shielding it from short-term rate volatility. Management also prioritized selling non-core assets and slowing capital spending to protect balance sheet flexibility. As a result, despite higher financing costs, Enbridge’s leverage remains within its targeted range, and credit agencies have reaffirmed its stability outlook.

Bottom line

In short, Enbridge still looks like a pillar of dividend reliability. It’s not a fast-growth stock, but that’s exactly why investors own it as it pays you to be patient. In fact, here’s what investors would need to purchase today to earn that $1,000 in annual income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$67.23265$3.77$998.05Quarterly$17,822.00

With an unmatched energy infrastructure footprint, stable cash flow, and a nearly three-decade dividend growth streak, Enbridge stock continues to offer one of the most dependable and rewarding income streams on the TSX. For investors seeking stability in uncertain markets, it remains a rock-solid core holding for long-term, tax-efficient income.

More on Energy Stocks

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Energy Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

Considering their financial performances and growth prospects, these two high-quality TSX stocks can be excellent holdings for your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks that have exposure to strong secular trends, such as Blackberry, have the potential for outsized returns.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: 6.2% Yield Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto Exploration and Development is one of Canada's top natural gas stocks, providing reliable and growing monthly income.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These energy sector players offer high yields and good growth potential.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

How Many Suncor Shares Do You Need for $1,000 in Passive Income?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor is a cash-flow machine, nearly tripling its dividend in three years. Here’s exactly how many shares you need to…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Energy Stocks

7.6% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Jitendra Parashar

Even as the energy sector stays volatile, this top Canadian energy stock shows how dependable infrastructure and operational strength could…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock is well-positioned for shareholder value creation as it reports another record quarter.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Energy Stocks

Why Fortis Could Be the Best Dividend Stock in the Market Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top dividend stock long-term investors ought to consider right now.

Read more »