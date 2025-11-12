Member Login
The Top Canadian Dividend Stock for Safety and Growth

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock for Safety and Growth

Do you want safety and yield? Labrador Iron Ore Royalty delivers steady, high dividends tied to durable iron-ore royalties and upside from premium ore demand.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • LIF pays a high, reliable dividend by collecting royalties, avoiding heavy mining operating risks.
  • Its debt-free, asset-light structure keeps cash flow resilient through commodity cycles, supporting payouts.
  • Exposure to IOC’s premium ore and Rio Tinto investments gives long-term growth potential as steelmakers seek cleaner inputs.

Finding a dividend stock that offers both safety and growth is one of the smartest moves an investor can make. This balances stability with long-term wealth creation. Dividend-paying companies tend to be profitable, established businesses that can weather economic downturns while still rewarding shareholders with steady income.

At the same time, those that grow their dividends year after year signal financial strength and disciplined management — traits that often drive share price appreciation over time. This combination allows investors to earn reliable cash flow today while positioning their portfolios for capital growth tomorrow. This makes dividend stocks a cornerstone for building financial security and compounding returns in any market environment. So, let’s get into one stock.

LIF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) is one of those rare Canadian dividend stocks that delivers both dependable income and long-term growth. This makes it an ultimate pick for dividend-focused investors. Its business model is built on collecting royalties and equity dividends from the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), a high-quality producer majority-owned by mining giant Rio Tinto.

Because Labrador Iron Ore earns a royalty on every tonne of ore sold, it doesn’t face the same heavy operating costs, debt burdens, or production risks that traditional miners do. This lean, asset-light structure allows it to maintain high profit margins and generate consistent cash flow. That includes volatile commodity markets. For investors, that translates into one of the most stable and generous dividend streams available on the TSX.

Strong as iron

What makes Labrador Iron Ore especially compelling is its dual role as both an income generator and a long-term growth play. The dividend stock’s yield sits around 6.75% at writing, supported by a blend of regular quarterly payouts and special dividends when iron ore prices surge. That flexibility means shareholders benefit directly from global steel demand without worrying about management overcommitting during downturns.

Over the past decade, the dividend stock has proven its ability to weather commodity cycles and still reward shareholders handsomely, a testament to its disciplined approach and strong partnership with IOC. With no debt and a steady royalty base, its financial foundation remains remarkably resilient compared to peers that rely on high capital spending or leverage to grow.

More to come

On the growth side, Labrador Iron Ore is well-positioned to capitalize on the world’s transition toward cleaner, high-grade steel production. IOC’s premium iron ore pellets and concentrates are increasingly in demand as global steelmakers aim to reduce emissions. This gives the dividend stock a competitive advantage that should support higher royalty revenues in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto’s ongoing investment in improving productivity and extending IOC’s mine life enhances the long-term sustainability of LIF’s income stream. For investors seeking safety, the dividend stock’s debt-free balance sheet and efficient cost structure make it a fortress of stability. For growth seekers, its exposure to high-quality, sustainable iron ore production offers upside as global steel markets evolve.

Bottom line

In short, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is more than just a high-yield dividend stock; it’s a masterclass in combining low risk with high reward. And even now, investors can use the dividend for major growth. In fact, here’s how much $7,000 could earn today from dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
LIF$28.91242$1.95$471.90Quarterly$6,996.22

Labrador Iron Ore offers a simple, durable business model, connection to a world-class mining asset, and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This positions it as one of the most under-appreciated gems on Bay Street. For investors looking to balance safety, income, and growth in their portfolios, LIF stands out as one of Canada’s true dividend powerhouses.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

