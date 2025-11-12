Member Login
This Dividend Champion Is What Every Canadian Needs in Their TFSA

Want a TFSA stock that pays and keeps growing? Enghouse combines rising dividends, a debt-free balance sheet, and sticky software revenue.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Enghouse has increased dividends every year for over fifteen years, making it a reliable TFSA dividend champion.
  • The company is debt-free with high margins and recurring software revenue, producing steady cash flow for dividends and growth.
  • Trading near 15x earnings with about a 5.7% yield, Enghouse offers income plus long-term compounding inside a TFSA.

Finding a dividend champion for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the smartest ways to build lasting, tax-free wealth. These are dividend stocks with long, proven records of not just paying dividends but increasing them year after year, through recessions, rate hikes, and market downturns. Inside a TFSA, those growing payouts compound without the drag of taxes. Therefore, every dollar you earn keeps working for you.

Over time, a strong dividend champion turns small, consistent contributions into a reliable stream of income that can fund your goals. The key is that dividend champions don’t just pay you, they raise your paycheque every year, helping your portfolio quietly grow even when markets are volatile.

Consider ENGH

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is one of those rare Canadian tech stocks that combines steady growth, rock-solid finances, and a long track record of dividend increases – the kind of quiet compounder every investor should want in their TFSA. While most technology names are known for volatility and reinvestment over dividend payouts, Enghouse breaks the mould. It has paid a dividend since 2007 and increased it every single year for more than 15 years straight. That makes it a true dividend champion in an industry where consistency is hard to find.

What sets Enghouse apart is its business model built on recurring revenue and discipline. The dividend stock provides enterprise software for telecommunications, video conferencing, transportation, and customer service. These are industries that require mission-critical systems clients don’t easily switch from. Once a company adopts Enghouse’s software, it becomes deeply integrated into daily operations, creating sticky, predictable income streams.

On top of that, Enghouse has no debt and a reputation for efficient capital allocation. Management avoids flashy acquisitions or overpaying for growth. Instead, they focus on integrating businesses that strengthen its core operations and expand recurring cash flow. That prudence has helped Enghouse weather downturns which have rocked other tech firms, proving it’s built for stability rather than speculation.

Value and income

Enghouse’s dividend policy is a reflection of its confidence and cash-generation power. The yield sits around 5.7%, and the dividend stock regularly raises it by roughly 10% annually! That’s far outpacing inflation and most other Canadian tech names.

For a TFSA, that consistency is gold, as it means your income compounds tax-free and grows over time, even if you never add another dollar. Because Enghouse runs such a lean operation, those dividend increases don’t come at the expense of growth. The dividend stock continues to reinvest heavily in software development, cloud migration, and targeted acquisitions that fuel long-term expansion while maintaining payout sustainability.

Yet what makes Enghouse especially attractive right now is its undervaluation relative to quality. The dividend stock has lagged since 2021, largely due to broader tech weakness and muted acquisition activity. Yet its fundamentals remain pristine. Its balance sheet is flush with cash, its margins are among the best in Canadian software, and its customer retention rates are enviable. When the market’s focus shifts back toward profitability and stability, Enghouse is the kind of company that quietly rerates higher. Long-term investors buying now are locking in a rare mix of quality, growth, and income at a discount, trading at just 15.4 times earnings.

Bottom line

In short, Enghouse is the kind of dividend stock that makes a TFSA work the way it’s supposed to with slow, steady, compounding growth. In fact, here’s what investors could earn from dividends alone with a $7,000 TFSA investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENGH$20.92334$1.20$400.80Quarterly$6,992.80

It doesn’t rely on hype or hope to deliver returns. It relies on fundamentals, discipline, and a proven management team that rewards shareholders year after year. Other tech names may rise and fall with the latest trend. Yet Enghouse keeps building, keeps earning, and keeps paying. For Canadians who want a dependable dividend champion with long-term upside, Enghouse is one of the best-kept secrets on the TSX. And one every TFSA could use.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

