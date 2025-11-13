How I’d Structure My TFSA With $7,000 for Monthly Income

When structuring a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with $7,000 for a consistent monthly income, there are a few key items to consider. Investors will want to focus on diversification, sustainability, and payout timing. You’ll want a mix of strong companies and consistent payouts. Plus, consider reinvesting dividends at first to accelerate compounding. The goal is to build a balanced, tax-free portfolio that provides dependable income now while quietly growing its payout power over time. So let’s look at two strong options.

SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is one of the most reliable hidden gems on the TSX. Unlike many real estate investment trusts (REIT) that depend on retail trends or office leasing cycles, Slate Grocery REIT’s entire business is built around something people buy no matter what’s happening in the economy: food. It owns and operates grocery-anchored shopping centres across the United States, leased to major tenants like Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. These are essential businesses with strong credit ratings and long-term leases, giving Slate a rock-solid foundation for stable cash flow.

It’s also a compelling choice due to its defensive positioning. Grocery-anchored real estate has proven to be one of the most resilient property classes, holding up better than almost any other during recessions or rate shocks. This gives Slate’s tenants extremely low default risk and ensures consistent rent payments to the REIT. Add to that the inflation-linked rent increases embedded in many of its leases, and investors get a natural hedge that keeps income growing over time.

The biggest draw, though, is its monthly dividend, which currently yields around 8.2%. That’s backed by consistent rent collection and high occupancy levels hovering around 95%. Slate’s payout is fully covered by funds from operations (FFO), the key profitability metric for REITs, which means the dividend is supported by real earnings, not debt. Valuation also works strongly in investors’ favour trading at just 15.5 times earnings. As interest rates eventually ease, that valuation gap could close, potentially giving investors both steady monthly income and capital appreciation.

MTL

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is another one of Canada’s strongest and most overlooked dividend stocks. This Alberta-based company is a diversified transportation and logistics business that has quietly built a powerful income engine from essential services. It operates across multiple segments of less-than-truckload, logistics and warehousing, and specialized oilfield and heavy-haul transportation. That balance makes its cash flow durable and its monthly dividend remarkably stable, even during economic slowdowns.

The dividend stock’s business fundamentals are also solid. Mullen continues to benefit from North America’s ongoing need for efficient logistics, especially as supply chains shift closer to home. Its less-than-truckload (LTL) network has seen strong performance, and its warehousing division is growing as e-commerce drives demand for local distribution. Meanwhile, its specialized transportation services provide high-margin revenue during commodity upcycles. Financially, Mullen carries manageable debt, regularly buys back shares, and has a strong history of returning capital to shareholders through both dividends and special distributions.

What makes Mullen especially appealing to income-focused investors is its reliable payout, which currently yields around 6%. Mullen’s payout ratio remains well within a safe range, supported by strong free cash flow and disciplined cost management. Even during periods of slower freight demand, management has consistently protected its dividend, choosing to reduce debt and optimize operations rather than chase risky growth.

Bottom line

For investors looking to create monthly dividend income, these dividend stocks are the ones that last a lifetime. In fact, here is what you could earn each year from a $7,000 investment in each dividend stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MTL $14.22 492 $0.84 $413.28 Quarterly $6,996.24 SGR.UN $15.25 459 $1.21 $555.39 Monthly $7,002.75

Whether you want the stability of grocery-anchored real estate or the support of logistics services, both offer one thing no matter the market: consistency. That makes both prime investments on the TSX today.