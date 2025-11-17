Is Parex Resources Stock a Buy for its 8% Dividend Yield?

Parex Resources’s (TSX:PXT) 8.3% yield is tempting. But can its solid cash flow cover the dividend amid falling production and a new $940 million hostile takeover bid?

The Canadian energy space has become a fantastic hunting ground for passive-income investors searching for juicy dividends. Many oil companies have shifted their focus from costly capital investments to prioritizing shareholder returns, and Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stock stands out with its eye-popping 8.3% dividend yield.

But whenever a yield climbs that high, savvy investors must ask if it’s a genuine opportunity or a high-risk trap. Parex operates its production assets in Colombia, which gives it the advantage of selling its oil based on the superior Brent Crude benchmark, often fetching higher prices than North American indexes. However, this high-yield energy stock also faces significant challenges, primarily stemming from production issues in a weakening oil market.

The production problem at Parex Resources

An 8% yield often implies risk, and for Parex, the primary concern has been its production volumes. The company’s output has declined for three consecutive years, which is a worrying trend for any energy producer. In 2024, average production fell 8% compared to 2023, and this slump continued into 2025. Third-quarter 2025 production of 43,953 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) was down approximately 8% from the same period last year.

This lower productivity, combined with a softer price environment, directly hit the top line. Quarterly operating revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was down 13.3% year over year. For Parex to remain a safe dividend stock, it must demonstrate a clear path back to sustainable production growth.

A glimmer of hope?

Recent quarterly results offered a glimmer of hope. While the year-over-year numbers look weak, Parex showed sequential production growth as third-quarter production increased by 3% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Even better, the company reported a surge in monthly average production to 49,300 boe/d in October. Management is confident in the turnaround and expects average production in the fourth quarter of 2025 to exceed the high end of its annual guidance.

Investors will want to see this newfound momentum carry into 2026 to confirm the production issues are truly in the past.

How safe is Parex Resources’s 8.3% dividend?

Dividend sustainability is the most important question for income investors. Parex’s regular quarterly dividend has grown rapidly, tripling from its 2021 levels. To check its safety, we must look at free cash flow, which is the cash a company generates from operations after paying for its capital expenditures. This is the money available to pay dividends and repurchase shares.

During the first nine months of 2025, Parex generated US$106,358,000 in free cash flow and paid out US$80,818,000 in dividends. This results in a dividend payout ratio of around 75%. This is a healthy and sustainable level, meaning the dividend was well covered by internally generated cash.

In fact, the company had enough cash left over to repurchase 1.8 million of its own shares this year.

To further protect this cash flow, Parex entered a hedge on about a quarter of its planned fourth-quarter production, helping to stabilize revenues even if oil prices weaken. Stable cash flow is the cornerstone of dividend safety.

A new acquisition wildcard

While the dividend looks secure based on current numbers, Parex has introduced a new variable. The company is on the hunt, announcing an aggressive, all-cash proposal to acquire another Colombian crude producer, GeoPark, in a deal valued at over US$940 million. After GeoPark’s management rejected the offer, Parex acquired an 11.8% stake in the company to try to force a shareholder vote.

This move could be a game-changer, but it also presents a new risk. Such a large, all-cash deal could threaten Parex’s pristine balance sheet. The company has worked hard to reduce its bank debt to just US$10 million, and investors must now question if this potential acquisition will add significant leverage and shift the company’s focus away from shareholder returns in the near term.

Investor takeaway

Parex Resources stock presents a complicated dividend safety picture. Its 8.3% dividend yield is undeniably attractive and, for now, appears well-covered by free cash flow. The long-term production decline has been the biggest red flag, but recent monthly data suggests a strong operational turnaround may be underway.

This high-yield dividend stock is for income investors who believe the production rebound is real, higher oil prices will hold for longer, and that management can complete its acquisition without damaging its healthy balance sheet.