2 TSX Dividend Giants to Buy and Hold for Decades of Dividends and Growth

Are you looking for dependable income and growth? TSX giants Enghouse and TC Energy deliver durable, recurring cash flow and dividends that compound for decades.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend giants combine scale, stability, and diversified revenue to raise payouts and compound wealth over decades.
  • Enghouse's recurring software revenue and acquisition strategy create high switching costs, steady cash, and a manageable dividend supported by a strong balance sheet.
  • TC Energy's regulated pipeline network produces predictable cash flows, funds dividend growth, and benefits from multi-decade natural gas demand.

Dividend giants are solid buys for growth and dividends. These combine scale, stability, and long-term earning power in a way smaller companies can’t match. The dominant market positions protect them from competition, and diversified revenue streams help them weather recessions better than most.

Over decades, these dividend stocks steadily raise payouts, expand into new markets, and compound earnings in a way that creates both rising income and capital appreciation. For investors who want dependable returns without needing to guess the next big trend, TSX dividend giants offer a powerful combination of resilience today and growth that keeps unfolding for decades. So, let’s consider two top options on the TSX today.

ENGH

Enghouse Systems (TSX: ENGH) stands out as it combines a unique mix of recurring revenue, acquisition-driven growth, and a disciplined financial position. The dividend stock provides enterprise software solutions across mission-critical niches. These include contact-centres, telecommunication networks, video collaboration, transit and public-safety systems. These are systems where switching costs are high and customers stay for the long haul.

What makes Enghouse particularly attractive is its dividend profile. The stock offers a superior dividend yield compared to its peers as well. That strong balance sheet gives management flexibility to keep paying and raising dividends, even when macro conditions are tougher.

Furthermore, Enghouse has a clear two-pronged growth strategy. It expands organically from its software business, then adds strategic acquisitions of niche companies with recurring revenue characteristics. Together, you’re not just buying a dividend today,  you’re buying a dividend stock aiming to compound earnings and cash flow over time. This, in turn, supports long-term dividend raises.

TRP

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) offers a powerful combination of steady growth, reliable dividends, and essential infrastructure. At its core, TRP operates a massive network of natural gas pipelines stretching across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. These systems keep homes heated, factories running, and utilities supplied. That means the assets aren’t easily replaced or competed with, but built on regulated, long-term contracts that generate predictable cash flow year after year.

What makes TRP especially compelling is its multi-decade growth runway. Natural gas demand continues to rise globally as countries transition away from coal and look for reliable energy sources to support renewables. TC Energy is right at the centre of that shift. The dividend stock has a multi-billion-dollar capital program underway, focused on expanding pipeline capacity, building new energy assets, and modernizing its existing network. These projects feed directly into future earnings and cash-flow growth, supporting dividend increases well into the future.

The dividend is the heart of TRP’s appeal. TC Energy currently offers one of the stronger yields among Canadian blue-chip infrastructure companies. Furthermore, it has increased its dividend for more than 20 years straight. Management remains committed to 3% to 5% annual dividend growth going forward, supported by long-term contracted cash flows and a growing asset base. For income investors, TRP provides a tax-efficient, inflation-resistant income stream that keeps rising over time.

Bottom line

Together, TRP and ENGH might look like two completely opposite sources of income. But the core remains the same. Both are backed by predictable, recurring revenue thanks to services that are far from easily replaced. And right now, here is what you could bring in from a $7,000 investment alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENGH$19.75354$1.20$424.80Quarterly$6,991.50
TRP$76.7991$3.40$309.40Quarterly$6,987.89

If you’re looking for dividend stocks that remain undervalued but solid for long-term income and growth, these are the two I would consider on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

