Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $20,000 in This Dividend Stock for $118 in Monthly Passive Income 

Invest $20,000 in This Dividend Stock for $118 in Monthly Passive Income 

Learn how dividend stocks, particularly REITs, can provide better returns and income compared to Guaranteed Investment Certificates.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With the recent interest rate cuts diminishing the appeal of Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), dividend investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) like SmartCentres REIT offers a more attractive risk-reward ratio by providing a 7% yield along with potential property value appreciation.
  • SmartCentres REIT, backed by stable rental income from tenants like Walmart, offers resilience in economic downturns, making it a suitable option for investors seeking both consistent monthly income and liquidity, with the potential to enhance returns through reinvestment in a TFSA.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than SmartCentres.

Dividend investing has been gaining ground as interest rate cuts have made Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) less attractive. Between a 3% interest from a five-year non-redeemable GIC and a 7% annual yield real estate investment trust (REIT) unit that you can sell anytime, the latter offers a better risk-reward ratio. If you are looking to invest $20,000 and earn a regular monthly income, dividend stocks, especially REITs, are a better option.

REITs are a good monthly passive-income source

A dividend stock is an equity, a risky asset class, as the company is under no obligation to pay dividends. How much dividends to pay is at the management’s discretion and the company’s free cash flow.

Among dividend stocks, REITs are a better option as they enjoy the status of a trust.

Trusts are exempt from tax provided they distribute most of their income to unitholders. If they retain income, they face a very high tax rate. Thus, the weightage of management discretion is low in REITs, and that of funds from operations is high.

Since REITs earn rent monthly and cannot retain income, they give monthly dividends.

This dividend stock gives a 7% yield

Canada has a strong real estate market with some established REITs across commercial, residential, retail, industrial, and hospital sectors. Retail has so far been a sector that attracts a higher rental income. SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is Canada’s largest retail REIT with 196 properties at key intersections across Canada.

The REIT is the landlord for Walmart, a recession-proof company. Walmart stores attract footfall. Hence, many retailers open their stores near Walmart. Earning 25% rent from Walmart is SmartCentres’s biggest strength that has helped it survive the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the 2020 pandemic without a distribution cut.

The REIT undertook intensification projects and built offices, warehouses, and residences near its retail properties, enhancing the value of its rental properties. It has a payout ratio of 84.3% as of June 2025, giving it flexibility to pay and grow dividends.

Invest $20,000 in this dividend stock for $118 in monthly passive income

When it comes to investing $20,000 in a single stock, you would prefer a lower-risk, resilient stock, and SmartCentres ticks both boxes. Moreover, there is also potential for the invested amount to grow when property prices recover. SmartCentres’s unit price is derived from the net asset value of its property portfolio.

You can consider investing $20,000 in SmartCentres and get 767 units at a price of $26.05 per unit. The REIT gives a monthly distribution of $0.15417, which converts to $118 for 767 units.

If you buy the REIT units today, you can start earning $118 in passive income from next month onwards. Such instant returns make it a good last-minute investment where you need liquidity without compromising on returns. SmartCentres also increases dividends in a market upturn.

YearDividend per ShareDividend Growth
2020$1.85002.1%
2019$1.81252.8%
2018$1.76252.9%
2017$1.71253.0%
2016$1.66253.1%
2015$1.61313.3%

It has not grown dividends since 2020, but it grew dividends annually by 2-3% between 2015 and 2020, when the real estate market was booming. The REIT can give you the upside of equity in a bull market and the resilience of fixed income in a bear market.

Ways to maximize monthly passive income

Instead of waiting for SmartCentre to grow its dividend, you can reinvest the $118 amount every month in other dividend stocks with a high dividend growth rate and optimize your passive-income portfolio. You can consider investing through the Tax-Free Savings Account, where all withdrawals from investment income are tax-free.

Choosing the right stock and how you invest in it can turn losses into profits.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies’ resilient earnings base and sustainable payouts make them ultra-safe dividend stocks to buy and hold for decades.

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Dividend Stocks

Are Telus and Timbercreek Financial Stocks a Smart Buy for Canadian Dividend Investors?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Read on to see why Telus stock is a compelling opportunity for investors to capture some serious yield in today's…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks That Just Increased Their Dividends (Again)!

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks with consistent dividend growth offer attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need for a Million-Dollar TFSA Blueprint

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to be a TFSA millionaire? Calian's (TSX:CGY) recurring contracts, disciplined acquisitions, and diversified services could quietly compound into huge…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD Bank vs Bank of Nova Scotia

| Andrew Button

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) are similar banks. Which one is better?

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Kay Ng

These 3 top Canadian stocks offer a nice blend of stability, income, and growth for long-term investors.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: The Best $7,000 TFSA Approach

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting a $7,000 TFSA? Cargojet (TSX:CJT) offers steady, long-term growth through essential overnight air-freight contracts, making it a smart, low-maintenance…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Giants to Buy and Hold for Decades of Dividends and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for dependable income and growth? TSX giants Enghouse and TC Energy deliver durable, recurring cash flow and…

Read more »