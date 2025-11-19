Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Best Stocks to Invest $7,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $7,000 in Right Now

As volatility keeps investors cautious, these two Canadian stocks remain solid options for putting $7,000 to work with confidence.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • In an unpredictable market, investing in stocks with strong fundamentals and competitive edges can help secure long-term gains.
  • Magna International offers stability and growth, with a 52% stock rally driven by improved financials and strong partnerships in the auto industry.
  • Loblaw's consistent growth, highlighted by a 35% stock climb and robust retail performance, underscores its value as a stable, long-term investment in the food and pharmacy retail sector.

Even as macroeconomic uncertainties and a shaky global trade environment continue to keep investors on their toes, the TSX Composite benchmark is still managing to find its footing with the help of fundamentally strong companies that continue to execute well. As markets feel unpredictable, focusing on stocks with a proven competitive edge and robust business models can make all the difference when deciding where to put your hard-earned money right now.

In this article, I will talk about two of the best Canadian stocks you can buy with $7,000 today, which offer a perfect blend of stability and momentum to keep delivering strong returns for years to come.

Magna International stock

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a great stock to show why consistency remains valuable for long-term investors. Being one of the world’s largest auto parts suppliers and a long-time partner to major global automakers, its offerings include vehicle body, chassis systems, powertrains, and even complete vehicle assembly.

Following a 52% rally over the last seven months, MG stock is currently trading at $68.90 per share with a market cap of about $19.4 billion. Magna also rewards its loyal investors with quarterly dividends with an attractive annualized yield of about 3.9%.

A big part of the recent gains in the stock market comes from the company’s improving financial performance. Notably, Magna reported US$10.5 billion in sales in the third quarter, which reflected a 2% YoY (year-over-year) increase backed by stronger global light vehicle production and its new program launches. More importantly, its adjusted earnings rose nearly 4% from a year ago to US$1.33 per share, helped by stronger operating results and a lower share count from buybacks.

Encouraged by these strong results, Magna recently updated its full-year 2025 outlook with higher expectations for its sales, adjusted net profit, and adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin. With ongoing program launches and continued efficiency gains, MG stock looks like one of the best stocks to buy now.

Loblaw stock

With that in mind, let us now move on to Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) –another great stock that continues to post dependable growth despite economic uncertainties. As Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer, it operates more than 2,800 locations nationwide.

After climbing more than 35% over the last year, Loblaw stock currently trades at $61.32 per share with a market cap of about $72.5 billion. It also offers a small but reliable quarterly dividend with a yield close to 0.9%.

In the latest quarter ended in September, the company’s revenue rose 4.6% YoY to $19.4 billion, led by higher food retail traffic, larger baskets, and strong performance in its discount banners like No Frills and Maxi. Loblaw’s drug retail business also contributed well, with pharmacy and health care services witnessing healthy demand.

Better shrink control and improved gross profit levels drove its adjusted quarterly earnings up by 8% YoY to $828 million as the company continued adding new stores and pharmacy clinics.

Interestingly, Loblaw’s long-term initiatives mainly focus on expanding its discount presence, upgrading its digital and e-commerce capabilities, and continuing strategic store openings. Given these strong fundamentals, L remains one of the top Canadian stocks to buy for a mix of stability and long-term growth.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These two stocks look like world-class winners but are being overlooked by dividend investors who may be focused on other…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 3.5% and significant upside potential over the…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Most Popular Stocks on the TSX Today: Do You Own Them?

| Kay Ng

Here are some of the most popular TSX stocks today. Is it time to own them?

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what’s driving renewed interest in this 6.8% yield, monthly-paying dividend stock built on essential healthcare real estate.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

This 8.2 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This 8.2%-yielding stock is paying investors every month while building toward stronger cash flow ahead.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Telus Stock Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) might be a less scary dividend stock to buy as market volatility picks up speed.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Manulife Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Manulife is a TSX dividend stock that has more than tripled shareholders returns over the past decade. Is it still…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »