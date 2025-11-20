Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Bank Stock I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

A Dividend Bank Stock I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

Down almost 25% from all-time highs, EQB is a bank stock that offers significant upside potential over the next 12 months.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank offers a solid investment with a 4% dividend yield and substantial historical returns, but may not replicate past performance in the coming decade.
  • EQB faces challenges with elevated credit provisions and margin pressures, but it is focusing on customer growth and has significantly increased its annual dividend since 2016.
  • Analysts expect EQB's earnings to rebound by 2027, with the potential for a 20% stock price gain in the next year, making it an attractive alternative to TD.

Valued at a market cap of almost $200 billion, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has returned 111% to shareholders over the past decade. If we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 221%.

Despite these inflation-beating returns, the blue-chip bank stock offers investors a tasty dividend yield of almost 4% in November 2025. While TD is part of the cyclical lending sector, it has raised its annual dividend per share from $2.16 in fiscal 2016 (ended in October) to $4.21 in fiscal 2025. Investors forecast the banking giant will increase its annual dividend per share to $4.55 per share in fiscal 2029.

Though TD remains a top investment for income-seekers, the large-cap bank is unlikely to replicate its historical returns over the upcoming decade.

Here’s another dividend-paying bank stock I’d buy over TD right now.

Is EQB stock a better buy than TD Bank?

In fiscal Q3 2025 (ended in July), RQB reported a net income of $80.3 million, down 32% year over year. Valued at $3.2 billion by market cap, EQB is Canada’s Challenger Bank, which is currently navigating elevated credit provisions and margin pressures.

In fiscal Q3, it reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.07 and a return on equity (RoE) of 10.1%, both below historical levels. It expects to end fiscal 2025 with an RoE of 11.5%, below its target range of 15% to 17%.

Credit quality deteriorated further during the quarter as gross impaired loans increased 5% sequentially to $815 million, driven by weakness in personal lending. The single-family residential mortgage portfolio saw impaired loans jump 9.5% to $352 million, concentrated in approximately 50 larger loans in specific Toronto suburbs where home prices declined 25% to 30% from peak levels.

Total provisions reached $34 million or 28 basis points of loan assets, with $10 million in additional performing provisions.  Management acknowledged that these economic headwinds may delay credit resolutions beyond the fourth quarter into 2026, though early-stage delinquencies have improved.

Moreover, the net interest margin compressed to 1.95%, down 25 basis points from elevated second-quarter levels, pressured by multiple factors.

Over half the sequential $17 million decline in net interest income stemmed from the prior quarter’s one-time benefit, while the rest was tied to commercial loan maturities.

Management maintained the full-year net interest margin target above 2% despite quarterly volatility. Additionally, EQB Bank focused on customer growth, adding 26,000 new accounts, and deposits reached a record $9.7 billion, up at the fastest sequential pace in three years.

Is this bank stock undervalued?

While EQB stock is down almost 25% from all-time highs, it has returned close to 265% to shareholders in the past decade.

Analysts tracking EQB stock forecast adjusted earnings to narrow from $11.03 per share in fiscal 2024 to $9.53 per share in 2025. However, EPS is projected to expand to $12.34 per share in fiscal 2027. If EQB stock trades at eight times forward earnings, which is reasonable, it could gain close to 20% over the next 12 months.

EQB has raised its annual dividend per share from $0.42 in 2016 to $2.08 in 2025, significantly enhancing the yield-at-cost. Its yearly dividend is forecast to increase to $2.75 per share in 2027.

More on Bank Stocks

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

| Jitendra Parashar

Investors looking for a balance between stability and compounding growth may want to consider these two TSX dividend giants built…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? BNS Stock Can Turn It Into a Passive-Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to build a passive-income stream? If you’re starting with a $1,000 pool, Scotiabank can be the anchor for your…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank’s recovery this year has been impressive, but is it enough to call it a long-term winner for 2026…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

TD vs. Scotiabank: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's compare and contrast Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and see which comes out the winner…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Bank Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Going Into 2026

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock isn't rattled by volatility amid AI valuation fears, making the name a top pick for the…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks Offering Decades (and Decades) of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want reliable dividend income for decades? EQB, goeasy, and BMO offer niche growth, disciplined lending, and big-bank stability…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Bank Stocks

How Many Bank of Nova Scotia Shares You Need for $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in BNS stock will enable shareholders create a passive-income stream and benefit from long-term capital gains.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Bank Stock Could Be the Best Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Laurentian Bank’s 2025 turnaround, deep discount, and 5.8% yield make it a contrarian bank pick with meaningful upside for patient…

Read more »