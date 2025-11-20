Canada’s first semiconductor ETF is a cheap option to gain exposure to NVIDIA and the AI semiconductor value chain.

This ETF is a Cheap Way to Gain Exposure to NVIDIA and the Top Chipmakers

The global economy is being rebuilt around computing, data, and artificial intelligence (AI). NVIDIA and other semiconductor companies have dominated the market as a result. Their share prices have soared sky-high and are pretty expensive today.

However, if you want to invest in the top chipmakers, the TSX offers a cheap way to do so. The Global X Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor Index ETF (TSX:CHPS) is Canada’s first semiconductor exchange-traded fund (ETF). This ETF trades like a regular stock, but it gives you exposure to the AI semiconductor value chain.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is the investment manager of the ETF with net assets of $146.8 million as of November 18, 2025. At $54.25 per unit, CHPS is up 42.2% year-to-date. The three-year return is a decent 168.5%-plus.

CHPS frees you from picking individual stocks and minimizes risk. Nonetheless, you’ll be riding on the secular, long-term growth trend of AI adoption. The stock holdings will certainly generate investors’ interest.

Sector allocation and geographic exposure

The sector allocation is 100% technology as the ETF focuses only on large global companies engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of semiconductors (data as of October 31, 2025).

Regarding geographic exposure, Global X invests in companies from four countries, namely: the United States (69.7%), Taiwan (15.4%), the Netherlands (10.2%), and the United Kingdom (+4.7%).

Note, however, that this ETF carries a “high” risk rating. Often, CHPS mirrors the performance of the high-growth technology sector. As of this writing, TSX’s tech sector boasts a nearly 12% positive year-to-date return. The fund manager also clarifies that stock holdings and geographic exposure are subject to change.

Stock holdings

Let me enumerate the top seven stock holdings of CHPS (as of November 14, 2025) and their respective contributions to the rapidly growing tech space and position in the AI race. NVIDIA, the AI king, is the world’s most valuable company. The market cap is US$4.4 trillion, while the ETF’s exposure is 18.2%.

Broadcom supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products to critical markets like data centres, networking, broadband, wireless, and storage.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is a dedicated pure-play contract manufacturer of integrated circuits (ICs). It is also Taiwan’s biggest semiconductor manufacturer.

Advanced Micro Devices designs and develops computer processors, including central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs).

ASML Holdings, based in Denmark, is the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines. The company also manufactures the high-tech equipment used by chipmakers.

Qualcomm is known for its semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products, including foundational wireless technologies such as 5G, 4G, and Wi-Fi.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the global semiconductor industry. Lam is also a major player in modern chipmaking.

Avoid foreign taxation

None of CHPS’s stock holdings trade on the TSX. Canadian investors are advised to hold US stocks in their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) to avoid paying the 15% foreign withholding tax.

Canada’s first semiconductor ETF simplifies selection while eliminating tax issues. Moreover, CHPS is an eligible investment in an RRSP and a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Go for it if you’d like to own a basket of stocks that is highly concentrated in companies whose products enjoy massive demand in the AI realm.