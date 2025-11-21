1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

Canadian investors who want a magnificent dividend stock that’s down, but not out, should look to one thing: how essential is it? That’s why utility stocks gain so much of the spotlight. When a utility stock is down in share price, it can still be a great long-term hold if there’s only short-term noise. The company needs to show steady cash flow, predictable rate-regulated earnings, and a clear capital plan that still makes sense even when the market pulls back.

When a utility’s fundamentals stay intact, its plan remains investable, and its long-term earnings path doesn’t shift despite temporary headwinds, a lower share price can turn into one of the safest long-term opportunities on the TSX. So, does Northland Power (TSX:NPI) fit this pattern?

The base is there

First, what’s compelling about Northland Power? At its core it builds and operates renewable and conventional power infrastructure across Canada and overseas. That gives it a story that appeals to long-term investors who believe in the energy transition. It has projects underway that could unlock future growth and cash flow.

In fact, the recent strategic update revealed ambitions to double gross operating capacity to seven gigawatts (GW) by 2030, implement a cost-savings program, and aim for free-cash-flow per share of $1.55 to $1.75 by 2030. On paper this sets a foundation for growth and a PEG-type case where today’s depressed share price could give upside if they execute.

What happened

Now, why did the share drop so sharply? The dividend stock reported its Q3 2025 results showing positive revenue growth, hitting $554 million versus $491 million a year ago. Furthermore, it reported higher free-cash-flow of $0.17 per share versus $0.08. But despite that, it posted a significant net loss of $456 million, and critically it announced a cut to its annual common-share dividend to $0.72 per share from $1.20.

That cut alone caused a major shift in investor sentiment, as many had bought NPI expecting stable or growing dividends, and the surprise reduction triggered panic. Furthermore, the dividend stock flagged that the commissioning of turbines at the Hai Long offshore wind project is slower than anticipated, with a potential delay in 2026 pre-completion revenue of approximately USD$150 to USD$200 million for the Northland share of the project. That combination of unexpected project timing, high net loss, and a dividend reset created a perfect storm for the share to drop.

Considerations

So is it “magnificent” and worthy of a forever hold today? It could be, but with big caveats. The upside is real. If Northland executes on its 2030 plan, grows its capacity, brings projects online on time, and restores dividend credibility, then a depressed price might reward long-term investors.

But the risks are substantial too. The current dividend yield at 6.4% is generous but based on a dividend policy that has just been changed, and the dividend stock remains unprofitable on an IFRS basis. Project delays, construction risk, regulatory/subsidy swing risk, and execution risk all loom large. For a forever-hold, you’d need to believe strongly in management’s ability to deliver, and accept that the dividend may be volatile until the business achieves more stable cash flow.

Bottom line

NPI could be a compelling contrarian play with significant upside, but it’s not yet the safe, boring dividend stock for conservative forever-holders. For now, investors can collect a dividend and hope that there are no further cuts. Here’s what $7,000 could bring in in that case.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NPI $16.80 416 $0.72 $299.52 Monthly $6,988.80

If you’re comfortable with the risk and focused on long-term growth rather than just steady income, it might merit a position. But if you need predictable dividends and low volatility, you might wait until execution improves before diving in.