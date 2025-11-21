3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Top Buys for Capital Growth

If you want dividend income and growth, these three overlooked Canadian stocks could quietly compound for years.

Dividends are key when it comes to creating wealth. With shares bringing in cash flow from dividends each quarter, even each month, that cash can be used to reinvest. Over time, this compounds to create a powerful portfolio any investor can enjoy. However, that’s only one part of the picture. So today we’re going to look at three valuable dividend stocks offering a clear runway towards capital growth.

ENGH

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) sits in that rare Canadian sweet spot where you get dependable income and real growth without the noise. It runs a simple, steady business built on software that companies can’t easily rip out, so revenue stays predictable even when the economy wobbles. That stability supports a dividend that keeps rising, and the balance sheet stays so clean that it can keep buying companies without stretching itself.

What makes Enghouse especially interesting today is how quiet it has been. While flashier tech stocks grab headlines, Enghouse has been building a deep portfolio of niche software that throws off cash in every kind of market. It doesn’t chase risky growth or bet on trends that fade. It sticks to durable sectors like telecom, transportation, and enterprise systems.

That discipline leaves lots of room for dividend growth, because the company doesn’t need to spend aggressively to keep its edge. At the same time, its history of smart capital allocation gives it the flexibility to scale through acquisitions when the right deal shows up.

PHB

Premium Brands (TSX:PBH) fits that category of dividend stocks that quietly compound while most people overlook them. It owns a collection of specialty food companies that sell the kinds of products people buy no matter what the economy does, and that creates steady demand and predictable cash flow. That stability helps support a dividend that has grown over the years.

Yet what makes PBH more interesting is how it builds scale. It keeps buying strong regional brands, folds them into its distribution network, and lifts margins without taking on reckless debt. Investors sometimes miss how powerful that model is. When a dividend stock can grow organically, expand through acquisitions, and still keep its financial footing solid, it sets the stage for both income and long-term share price gains.

Right now PBH stands out because the food space may not feel exciting, but it delivers exactly what dividend-and-growth investors want. There’s also a steady pipeline of potential acquisitions, and management has a long track record of picking the right ones and integrating them well.

KPT

KP Tissue (TSX:KPT) is a dividend stock that also doesn’t get a lot of attention, yet it sits in a business that people rely on every single day. Through its stake in Kruger Products, it’s tied directly to tissue, paper towels, and other household essentials that households buy no matter what the economy looks like. That steady, recession-proof demand creates predictable cash flow. This supports the dividend and gives investors confidence that the payout won’t suddenly disappear during a market dip.

The dividend stock has also been modernizing its operations, and those efficiency gains matter because they help protect margins in a sector where costs can shift quickly. When a business sells essential goods, controls its costs, and generates consistent earnings, it becomes a quiet foundation for both income and long-term compounding.

The opportunity today comes from the fact that KPT still trades under the radar and often at a valuation that doesn’t reflect its long-term stability. As inflation cools and input costs settle, margins have room to improve, which can open the door for stronger earnings and healthier dividend growth.

Bottom line

All three of these dividend stocks not only offer stellar dividends, but essential growth opportunities. Even better, all fly under the radar. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in right now through dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT KPT $9.92 705 $0.72 $507.60 Quarterly $6,993.60 ENGH $20.11 348 $1.20 $417.60 Quarterly $6,998.28 PBH $91.34 76 $3.40 $258.40 Quarterly $6,941.84

In short, if you’re looking for dividends that will keep coming in, with shares that quietly compound year after year, these are the three dividend stocks for your portfolio.