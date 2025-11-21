The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in a TFSA Right Now 

Explore the best stocks to invest in during market dips, with a focus on opportunities in AI stocks and Broadcom.

While you cannot time the market, buying the right falling stock can get you the perfect timing. All you have to do is capitalize on the market’s fear. The recent dip in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is the perfect example of market fear. What triggered this fear is the US government returning from the shutdown with no macroeconomic data to guide decision-making.

Best stocks to invest $2,000 in a TFSA right now

This uncertainty has created an opportunity to buy two AI stocks at the dip. They are a buy for the Tax-Free Savings Account, as they could grow strongly in the double digits.

Broadcom stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock has slipped 11% so far this month amidst broader market bearishness. The stock is trading at 37 times its forward price-to-earnings ratio. While this is the highest in two years, the company’s earnings potential is even higher. Broadcom’s AI application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are being used by Alphabet’s Google for its Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). Until now, Google has been using TPU for internal purposes. However, on November 6, it announced that it will make its next-generation Ironwood TPUs available to its cloud customers.

While Broadcom’s forward P/E ratio is higher than Nvidia’s 28 times, the former has the potential to record 59% revenue growth in 2026 if ASIC orders from Google materialize.

While Nvidia is a no-brainer AI stock to hold, Broadcom presents a diversification opportunity in the AI space. For companies like Google that want to make their own AI processors, Broadcom’s ASIC offers them a custom niche.

While Nvidia’s strength is designing high-performance graphics processors (GPUs), Broadcom’s strength is making strategic acquisitions and realizing synergies through operational efficiency and robust business integration. Today, Broadcom is a one-stop shop for network infrastructure, from Wi-Fi routers to fibre optics, Ethernet switches, Symantec endpoint security, and VMware cloud computing. Broadcom stock is a buy-and-hold for the long term as it will benefit from the 5G and AI infrastructure investment.

Hive Digital Technologies

Another AI stock that has been making headlines is Hive Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE), one of the users of Nvidia’s GPUs and ASICs. You may know it as a bitcoin miner because that is its core business. However, it expanded its revenue stream to offer high-performance computing (HPC) cloud services under its BUZZ platform. HIVE is helping BCE develop an AI Fabric data centre and playing a key role in Canada’s sovereign AI.

This year, HIVE aggressively expanded its computing capacity from six exahash per second (EH/s) to 24 EH/s in early November and is on track to achieve its target of 25 EH/s by the end of this month. The company funded all this expansion without taking on debt. The capacity expansion helped HIVE increase Bitcoin mining revenue by 101.2% sequentially to US$82.1 million and HPC revenue by 7.6% sequentially to US$5.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Its gross operating margin increased to 48.6% from 34.7% in the first quarter, driven by an increase in HPC and operating efficiency. Despite strong numbers, it reported a GAAP net loss of US$15.8 million because of high ASIC depreciation of US$38.3 million. The company uses accelerated two-year depreciation of ASICs, which means profits will increase later as the capital spending will be expensed.

Why is now the right time to buy HIVE stock

HIVE’s stock price fell 53% from $9.85 on October 10 to $4.60 on November 15 as the US government shutdown created uncertainty. This dip has nothing to do with HIVE’s fundamentals.

The company is focusing on growing the BUZZ platform’s annual run-rate revenue from US$20 million at present to $140 million in 2026, with an 80% operating margin after including electrical and data centre costs. HIVE is just beginning the AI cloud journey and has a significant growth opportunity with its renewable energy-powered data center.

Now is a good time to buy and hold HIVE for the long term. It can double your investment in less than a year.