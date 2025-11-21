This Canadian Stock Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

If you’re hunting for potential 10‑baggers in Canada, don’t just dive into any meme stock. The key is to focus on small to mid‑cap businesses with a long runway for compounding. Ones with clear unit economics, not just a hot story. So look for a big addressable market, durable moats, pricing power, and a scalable model that converts rising revenue into expanding gross margins. Oh, and definitely one growing free cash flow per share.

These Canadian stocks should do the heavy lifting over time. So buy with valuation discipline, hold through noise if the thesis is intact, and consider using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to shelter gains, while avoiding frequent trading that could draw Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scrutiny.

Consider Hammond

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) looks like the kind of Canadian stock that sneaks up on investors. It doesn’t live on the front page of Bay Street research, and it doesn’t have the hype of artificial intelligence (AI) startups or flashy tech darlings. Yet when you dig into what it actually does, the case becomes surprisingly compelling.

This is a quiet Canadian manufacturer riding some of the biggest structural tailwinds in the world: electrification, data-centre expansion, renewable power buildouts, and grid modernization. Unlike a lot of companies that say they benefit from these trends, Hammond actually sells the hardware these projects need. Its transformers power electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, renewable installations, industrial facilities, and hyper-scale data centres. You can’t scale AI or electrify transportation without upgraded electrical infrastructure. This means demand for Hammond’s products keeps growing regardless of economic noise.

Showing strength

What makes this especially interesting today is how well the Canadian stock converts that demand into profits. Hammond has been expanding gross margins, improving operating leverage, and delivering consistent revenue growth for years. While many manufacturers struggle with cost inflation or supply-chain stress, Hammond has done the opposite. It passed through pricing increases, kept its backlog strong, and continued to open new capacity.

That’s the formula long-term compounders rely on: rising revenue paired with rising margins. In fact, shares have increased an incredible 2,444% in the last five years alone, and 20% in the last year! Yet investors don’t need endless double-digit growth to see multi-bagger outcomes if those earnings compound steadily, predictably, and across decades. Hammond has already shown that pattern, and the market still treats it like a niche industrial rather than a strategic electrification linchpin.

More to come

The growth runway also looks far from finished. North American utilities are scrambling to upgrade infrastructure to support AI-driven power demand, EV adoption, and more aggressive clean-energy targets. Data-centre electricity consumption alone is projected to surge over the next decade, and every facility requires layers of electrical equipment, transformers included.

The same story plays out in manufacturing re-shoring, battery plant construction, and grid resiliency investments. These aren’t temporary booms. They’re multi-decade capital cycles measured in trillions of dollars. Hammond doesn’t need to dominate the market to win. It only needs to keep executing, protecting margins, and expanding capacity to ride this wave. Its niche gives it protection, and its reputation for quality keeps customers sticky, reducing pricing pressure and reinforcing the moat.

Bottom line

Of course, no potential 10-bagger is risk-free. Hammond still operates in a cyclical industry, where big customers can delay or shift spending. Margins can tighten if input costs spike. And as a mid-cap manufacturer, its shares may remain volatile and thinly traded at times. Yet the payoff profile looks strong. Meanwhile, there’s a solid 0.66% dividend yield investors can use to reinvest. Here’s what just $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT HPS.A $157.24 44 $1.10 $48.40 Quarterly $6,919. 56

When you pair a long runway with growing free cash flow and a valuation that doesn’t yet reflect the scale of its opportunity, investors get a setup where $20,000 could reasonably snowball into $200,000 over a long horizon – not because of hype or speculation, but because the fundamentals quietly compound year after year.