3 Safer Energy Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

These energy stocks offer big but safe yields, and income investors should have them on their watchlist to potentially buy on market dips.

Kay Ng
Key Points

  • Pembina Pipeline, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Infrastructure each offer roughly 5% yields and generate more stable cash flows versus commodity-exposed producers.
  • Not bargain-priced today, but their distribution track records and resilient cash flow make them solid watchlist picks for income investors prepared to buy on market dips.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Pembina Pipeline

The energy sector can be a wild ride for investors. Commodity prices swing, cycles boom and bust, and volatility can shake even experienced market participants. But not every energy investment is a gamble.

A handful of high-quality companies operate with stable, long-term cash flows and offer reliable — even generous — dividends. For income-focused investors who can tolerate moderate risk, the following three names are safer choices in a turbulent sector.

1. Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is one of the more dependable income plays in Canadian energy. Unlike producers whose fortunes rise and fall with commodity prices, Pembina’s business is anchored by long-term, take-or-pay contracts that ensure cash flows regardless of short-term market swings. This model gives it a low-risk profile and a level of predictability that traditional oil and gas companies can’t match.

Pembina’s strategic position in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin is another advantage. Its extensive network of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) gathering and processing assets — which make up roughly 60% of its business — positions the company to benefit from long-term growth in the region. Management forecasts 4–6% annual growth in fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share, supported by growing volumes and new projects.

The company also has a strong record of execution. Since 2017, Pembina has completed more than $6 billion in major projects on time and on budget. This discipline supports its dependable dividend, which has risen gradually over time. 

Trading about 10% below its 52-week high at under $54, Pembina offers a yield of roughly 5.3%. Shares look fairly valued today, and any meaningful pullback would make the stock more attractive for long-term income investors.

2. Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) offers an interesting blend of stability, global reach, and secular growth tied to clean energy and digitalization. After sliding about 12% from its recent highs, the units now yield around 5.2% at approximately $40, presenting a reasonable entry point for investors seeking sustainable income.

Demand for power is rising worldwide due to data centres, electrification, and decarbonization — all trends that play directly into BEP’s strengths. The company targets long-term total returns of 12-15% and aims for 5-9% annual distribution growth, supported by disciplined capital deployment and operational expertise.

BEP has raised its distribution for 15 consecutive years at a 6.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Even assuming a conservative 5% growth rate going forward, investors could reasonably expect long-term returns near 10% annually. While not on sale, the units offer a solid yield today and become increasingly attractive on further weakness.

3. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), a sibling to BEP, offers a similarly strong income profile with a roughly 4.9% yield at around $49 per unit. Its diversified portfolio spans energy infrastructure, data centres, utilities, rail networks, and toll roads, with energy infrastructure contributing about 20% of its funds from operations (FFO).

The company pursues a deliberate capital-recycling strategy, selling mature assets and reinvesting in higher-return opportunities. This supports its target of more than 10% annual FFO per unit growth and distribution increases of 5-9% per year. 

With 17 consecutive years of distribution hikes and a five-year CAGR of 6.1%, BIP has proven its reliability. Assuming the distribution continues growing at about 6%, long-term total returns could approach 11% annually.

Investor takeaway

None of these stocks is bargain-priced today, but each delivers a robust yield of nearly 5% backed by resilient cash flows. Income investors should keep all three on their watchlists — and be ready to take advantage if market dips create even better buying opportunities.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

