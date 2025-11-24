Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $823 in Passive Income

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $823 in Passive Income

With one of the highest dividend yields on the TSX, this top dividend stock is proving that steady income and smart growth can go hand in hand.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) offers an annualized dividend yield of over 8%, which could help you generate $823 in annual passive income from a $10,000 investment, backed by stable oil operations.
  • Its latest quarterly results include $105 million in funds from operations and 3% production growth to 43,953 barrels per day.
  • Low debt, strong balance sheet, and disciplined investments make Parex even more attractive for dependable long-term passive income.

The idea of turning your hard-earned savings into a dependable stream of passive income is always appealing. Imagine your $10,000 not just sitting idle but working quietly in the background, sending you cash every few months. That’s the power of dividend investing.

For income-focused investors looking beyond high-growth stocks, stable oil and gas producers could be a smart place to look, especially with companies like Parex Resources (TSX:PXT), which currently offers an eye-popping 8.2% annualized dividend yield while maintaining impressive operational strength. Its consistent production growth and commitment to shareholder returns make it a solid choice for anyone seeking reliable income.

In this article, I’ll highlight why Parex could be an amazing dividend stock to buy right now, with the potential to deliver around $823 in annual passive income on a $10,000 investment.

A top Canadian dividend stock for passive income

If you don’t know it already, this Calgary-based oil and gas producer, with a market cap of around $1.8 billion, is one of the largest independent operators in Colombia. Parex’s business mainly revolves around exploring and producing oil and natural gas across key blocks in Llanos, Magdalena, and Putumayo — regions that continue to deliver stable production growth.

At its current share price of about $18.68 apiece, this Canadian dividend stock offers an over 8% annualized dividend yield, paid quarterly. That means an investor putting in $10,000 today could expect roughly $823 in yearly income, which is significantly higher than what most traditional savings accounts or bonds can offer right now.

Strong operations

Parex’s latest quarterly results clearly showed exactly why it’s become a favourite for income investors. In the third quarter, the company posted funds flow from operations of US$105 million, backed by an average production of 43,953 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) — reflecting a 3% sequential rise.

Despite softer oil prices, its operating netback stood at a healthy US$34.71 per barrel, showing its ability to generate profits even when crude oil prices are way off their peak.

Focused investments and a disciplined growth approach

Another key reason Parex looks like one of the top dividend stocks to buy is its disciplined capital strategy. Notably, the company spent US$80 million on capital expenditures in the latest quarter, mostly directed toward development drilling at its LLA-32, LLA-34, and Capachos blocks. Even after this spending, it generated US$25 million in free funds flow. This figure was enough to cover its dividend and share repurchases while keeping a cash balance of US$70 million and just US$10 million in bank debt.

Parex prefers to focus on sustainable production rather than chasing risky expansions. Its 2025 plan aims to keep average production between 43,000 and 47,000 boe/d, with an eye on exceeding that in the fourth quarter. But more importantly, this growth plan is backed by stable operating cash flow and a strong balance sheet, not by excessive borrowing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESTOTAL INVESTMENTQUARTERLY DIVIDEND / SHARETOTAL YEARLY PAYOUT
Parex Resources$18.68535$9,993.80$0.385$823.90
Prices as of Nov 21, 2025

A long-term play for reliable income seekers

Parex’s long-term strategy is as much about consistency as it is about growth. Beyond its ongoing projects, the company’s Llanos Foothills program holds strong potential. This high-impact exploration initiative could add a new layer of production and reserves to its portfolio in the coming years.

With a solid balance sheet, minimal leverage, and a dividend yield higher than 8%, I find Parex stock to be a solid choice for income-focused investors who want exposure to the energy sector without taking on excessive risk.

More on Energy Stocks

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Safer Energy Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

These energy stocks offer big but safe yields, and income investors should have them on their watchlist to potentially buy…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of over 5% in November 2025.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: This 4.4% Dividend Stock is Perfect for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Adam Othman

This Canadian dividend stock has a 50+ year track record for dividend hikes, making it an excellent part of your…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Energy Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 30% from all-time highs, Tourmaline Oil is a TSX dividend stock that trades at an attractive valuation right…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend cut stung, but its 2030 growth plan could turn today’s slump into opportunity, if management delivers.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock Still a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge offers an attractive dividend yield and continues to grow.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The momentum in Suncor's stock price has been driven by a relentless focus on value creation. Will 2026 see more…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

Is Cameco Stock Still a Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Will the growing momentum in the nuclear industry be enough to propel nuclear energy stock Cameco even higher?

Read more »