Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement » Transform a $5,000 TFSA Into a $50,000 Retirement Nest Egg

Transform a $5,000 TFSA Into a $50,000 Retirement Nest Egg

Investors should take full advantage of their TFSA contribution room, starting with high-return potential investments like goeasy.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Because TFSA growth is tax free, a $5,000 start — combined with regular contributions and TSX‑like returns (~11.7% annually) — could reach $50,000 in just over seven years.
  • For TFSA investors willing to take more risk, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a high‑reward candidate — trading ~40% below its 52‑week high with ~4.7% yield, strong historical ROE and dividend growth, and potential for 15–25% annual returns, but it carries elevated credit risk.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than goeasy

Turning $5,000 into $50,000 sounds ambitious, but with the right strategy, it’s possible. A tenfold return might take decades in a regular taxable account, but inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the journey can accelerate dramatically thanks to one powerful advantage: every dollar of growth is completely tax-free. Capital gains, dividends, interest — they all stay in your pocket.

Yet focusing solely on transforming just $5,000 is selling the opportunity short. The TFSA is one of Canadians’ most potent wealth-building tools, and its contribution room has quietly grown into a financial powerhouse. 

Since its introduction in 2009 at $5,000 per year, the annual TFSA limit has risen to $7,000. Anyone eligible from the beginning now has $102,000 in cumulative contribution room — a massive runway for long-term, tax-free compounding.

The key is simple: contribute consistently and invest intelligently.

Why regular TFSA investing wins the long game

To understand the power of compounding inside a TFSA, look at how the Canadian stock market has performed. Over the past decade, the TSX delivered an annualized return of roughly 11.7%. At that rate, a one-time $5,000 investment would grow to about $15,170 over 10 years. That alone is meaningful — but the real magic happens with recurring contributions.

If you had invested $5,000 every single year since 2009 and earned that same 11.7% annualized growth, your TFSA would be worth around $237,606 today. That’s nearly five times the contribution total, and miles beyond the $50,000 target. In fact, at an 11.7% return, you would hit $50,000 in just over seven years — proving that the mix of consistent investing and tax-free compounding is extraordinarily effective.

Of course, achieving — or beating — that return requires choosing investments with strong growth potential. One such candidate today is a well-known Canadian lender offering high reward potential, but it comes with higher risk.

A high-growth contender: goeasy

For investors seeking outsized long-term returns inside their TFSA, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a top idea. The company specializes in lending to non-prime consumers. 

With rising living costs, consumers may be stretching their budgets, but goeasy is not blind to the risk. The company expects a net charge-off rate of 8.75% to 9.75% this year, and its year-to-date rate of 8.8% is right on track.

What makes goeasy compelling is its proven ability to navigate economic turbulence. Over the past 20 years, the company has survived two recessions and not only recovered but thrived afterward. 

Its return on equity (ROE) has ranged from 16% to 40% over the past decade — with a median of 20% and an average of 23% — demonstrating consistent, disciplined profitability.

Investors are also rewarded directly: goeasy has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years, boasting a remarkable 30% dividend-growth rate. 

With the stock down over 40% from its 52-week high, the current yield sits near 4.7%, and shares trade at a bargain 7.7 times earnings, roughly 35% below their long-term valuation norm. If market conditions normalize, the stock could reasonably deliver 15% to 25% annual returns over the next three to five years.

Investor takeaway

For TFSA investors with a high risk tolerance and a long time horizon, goeasy is a candidate worth serious consideration. A disciplined strategy, combined with the TFSA’s tax-free structure, could turn a modest $5,000 starting amount into a meaningful retirement nest egg — and potentially far more.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Retirement

Want a $1 Million Retirement? 2 Simple Index Funds to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Button

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) is a great fund to buy and hold for decades.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Retirement

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Solid TFSA Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two high-yield TSX stocks — a grocery-anchored REIT and an industrial-chemicals provider — offer retirees resilient, TFSA-friendly income with solid…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

These Common Mistakes Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep your TFSA truly tax-free. See why First National could be a simple, steady dividend pick to hold for years.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Robin Brown

The RRSP should be part of your long-term retirement planning.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

| Kay Ng

The TFSA shouldn't be your only place to draw retirement income. But even in retirement, your nest egg can still…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax-free compounding? Put durable Canadian stocks like Wheaton Precious Metals and Dollarama in a TFSA to grow wealth quietly…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI International is a buy-and-hold logistics powerhouse that compounds cash flow through disciplined acquisitions, resilient services, and steady capital returns.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Retirement

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Make Retirement Easier

| Adam Othman

Are you worried about your retirement income? These two TSX dividend stocks offer the kind of high-yielding returns that can…

Read more »