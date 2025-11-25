Member Login
This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Out Every Month

A beaten‑up yield with real contracts behind it: Northland Power could be a contrarian income play for patient investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • NPI earns steady cash from long-term, inflation-linked contracts with utilities and governments.
  • Recent weakness came from low wind speeds, project timing, and a dividend cut.
  • If interest rates fall and projects hit milestones, the stock could rebound.

I know, you’re looking at this dividend yield, and there’s an immediate red flag. That’s a fairly high dividend yield, isn’t it? Yet a high-yielding dividend stock can be surprisingly safe when that yield comes from a business with durable, recurring cash flow and not from distress.

The safest high-yielders operate in sectors people can’t live without, like power, pipelines, essential real estate, and telecom infrastructure. These companies often lock in long-term contracts, maintain conservative payout ratios, and carry manageable debt levels. This gives them the financial cushion to keep paying even when markets get rocky. That’s why today, we’re looking at one top option on the TSX.

NPI

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) looks rough on the surface right now, and that’s exactly why long-term dividend investors should be paying attention. The recent share-price drop came after weaker earnings tied to lower wind speeds in Europe and a few timing issues on major development projects. Those factors hit revenue in the short term, but they don’t change the underlying reality.

Northland earns most of its cash flow from long-term, inflation-indexed contracts with governments and utilities. These contracts don’t disappear when the weather cools or when one quarter comes in soft. They stretch years into the future and give the dividend stock predictable revenue that supports its high dividend today.

What happened?

Northland’s 2025 results disappointed, it’s true. Variable wind patterns weighed on its offshore wind segment. This has happened before, to every developer in the space, and it’s not a sign of structural decline. Offshore wind is a long-cycle asset; one bad quarter doesn’t break the economics. What matters more is that Northland has been expanding its contracted base in Asia and Europe, diversifying away from any one market or weather system.

Its response to the earnings miss also signals stability. Management doubled down on operational efficiency, delayed non-essential spending, and kept leverage aligned with its long-term targets. It also cut the dividend, which is where investors panicked and sold the dividend stock. Yet these are the decisions you want when the market turns volatile: clear priorities and discipline rather than panic. And even with the earnings dip, the dividend stock continues to produce hundreds of millions in free cash flow each year, supporting the current dividend.

Looking ahead

The bigger picture is where Northland starts to look undervalued. Renewable energy stocks globally were hammered over the past two years as interest rates rose and investor enthusiasm cooled. Northland got caught in that tide, even though most of its assets aren’t exposed to big price swings or speculative markets. Now, as central banks lean toward rate cuts and capital starts creeping back into renewables, Northland is still trading at a discount to its long-term growth prospects.

The dividend yield sits well above historical averages, not because the payout is in danger but because sentiment is depressed. When a dividend stock with 20-plus years of experience building and operating global clean-energy assets suddenly offers a yield this high, long-term investors should pay attention. There are risks worth noting, but none change the core investment case. Offshore wind is capital-intensive. Large projects can face delays. Cash flow can be lumpy from quarter to quarter. Yet the company has weathered these cycles before, and its growth pipeline, particularly in Asia, gives it opportunities not yet reflected in the current share price.

Bottom line

If even a portion of that pipeline comes to life in the next few years, the dividend stock could rerate higher while the dividend keeps working quietly in the background. Meanwhile, here’s what just $7,000 could bring in from the dividend stock today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$16.80416$1.16$482.56Monthly$6,988.80

Northland may not be a short-term market favourite right now, but for investors with a long horizon, a high tolerance for temporary noise, and a focus on income backed by real assets, it’s one of the most compelling dividend opportunities available on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

