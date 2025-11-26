If you’re looking for the ideal spot for a million-dollar wealth plan, you’ll need a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Every dollar of growth stays tax-free for life, no matter how large the account gets or when you withdraw it. You also never face penalties or clawbacks when you take money out, so you can compound aggressively in your earning years and still access the cash whenever you need it.

Over decades, that mix of flexibility, zero taxes, and uninterrupted compounding is exactly what turns even modest contributions into seven-figure wealth. So, let’s look at the best Canadian stock to create that millionaire status.

ENGH

Enghouse (TSX:ENGH) quietly checks every box investors need when building a million-dollar TFSA plan. It isn’t a flashy stock, and that’s exactly why it works so well. Instead, it compounds steadily, avoids unnecessary risk, and treats cash flow like gold. Enghouse runs a diversified portfolio of software businesses across contact centres, video communications, transportation, and public-safety systems. Those businesses generate sticky, recurring revenue, which means Enghouse doesn’t need breakneck growth to keep delivering results.

What it does instead is far more powerful for long-term wealth. The Canadian stock buys high-margin software companies at good prices, integrates them efficiently, and then lets compounding do the heavy lifting. That model has worked for decades, and the Canadian stock’s clean balance sheet allows it to keep acquiring even when the market gets turbulent.

Growth engine

What makes Enghouse a genuine TFSA millionaire candidate is its disciplined approach to deploying capital. Unlike many acquirers, Enghouse doesn’t chase deals, doesn’t overpay, and doesn’t stretch itself with debt. When valuations are high, it simply waits. When markets correct, it goes shopping.

That patience has created enormous long-term value, helping Enghouse grow earnings, free cash flow, and its dividend while maintaining one of the safest financial profiles in the Canadian tech sector. For an investor looking to turn steady contributions into seven-figure wealth, this discipline matters far more than quarter-to-quarter excitement.

Undervalued

Enghouse’s strength also comes from its resilience in weak markets. Software serving transportation systems, government agencies, and enterprise communications tends to remain essential even when the economy softens. That stability shows up in its margins, its cash generation, and its ability to keep acquiring during downturns. Investors who hold Enghouse through a full cycle benefit not only from the Canadian stock’s operations but from its opportunistic acquisitions.

These often become the next decade’s profit engines. Yet it remains undervalued, trading at 14.7 times earnings. Add a growing 6% dividend on top, and the Canadian stock becomes a classic long-term compounder.

Bottom line

For a million-dollar TFSA plan, the real test is whether a Canadian stock can compound predictably for decades. Enghouse has already proven that it can. Its consistency, its focus on profitable expansion, and its ability to grow without sacrificing stability make it one of the rare Canadian companies that can support long-term wealth creation without the drama. Even with just $7,000, here’s what investors could earn from dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ENGH $20.02 349 $1.20 $418.80 Quarterly $6,985.00

Investors don’t need to guess the next trend or bet on high-risk stories. They simply need to let Enghouse do what it has always done: deploy capital wisely, keep margins strong, and build a bigger base of recurring revenue year after year. For disciplined Canadian investors who want a single core holding capable of multiplying wealth tax-free, Enghouse stands out as one of the most reliable paths to seven-figure success.