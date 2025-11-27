Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

This “boring” Canadian tech name is quietly turning into an AI-and-data cash machine, and it pays you a growing dividend to wait.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • OpenText powers mission-critical data workflows for global enterprises and is rolling out secure AI agents that work on customers’ private data.
  • The business is mostly recurring revenue, growing cloud sales, and steady cash flow, supporting a roughly 3% yield with room for dividend increases.
  • Management is shedding non-core products to focus on AI-driven information management

What if one of the smartest “forever” dividend stocks on the TSX was actually, a tech stock? That’s the opportunity with OpenText (TSX:OTEX) today. On the surface, it looks like an older Canadian tech name that missed the flashy consumer-app wave. Under the hood, it’s quietly becoming a pure data-and-artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse that already touches huge parts of your daily life. And it is paying you a growing dividend to come along for the ride.

The shift

OpenText’s pitch is simple. It helps the world’s biggest organizations manage and actually use their data. Think everything from utility companies trying to prevent wildfires, to hospitals getting new drugs through approval. The company already works with tens of thousands of customers in more than 180 countries, including the vast majority of the world’s largest enterprises. Its software hums away in the background, keeping documents, payments, workflows, and now AI agents running securely and on time.

That “under the hood” role is exactly why the new AI story matters. At OpenText World 2025 in Nashville, management rolled out the OpenText AI Data Platform and a suite of “Aviator” enterprise AI agents. These tools sit on top of a company’s private data and automate real work in a secure, governed way. Instead of just offering generic AI chat, OpenText stock is building a platform where customers can deploy armies of task-specific agents that know their documents, systems, and rules.

Numbers don’t lie

This shows up in the numbers. In its latest quarter, Q1 fiscal 2026, OpenText posted revenue of about US$1.3 billion, up 1.5% year over year, with cloud revenue growing a faster 6% and now clocking 19 straight quarters of organic cloud growth. Recurring revenue is more than US$1.1 billion and makes up over 80% of the total. For a supposedly “old” tech name, that’s a very modern cash-machine profile.

Then there’s the dividend. On the TSX, OpenText stock’s yield sits around 3.2% at writing. That doesn’t sound thrilling until you realize this is a software company with a history of increasing its dividend over the last decade. Plus, OTEX has a payout ratio at just 55%! In other words, there’s plenty of room to keep paying and keep growing that payout while still investing in AI, cloud, and acquisitions.

Looking ahead

What really jumps out is how tangible the use cases have become. A utility using OpenText stock to monitor transformers and trigger an automated field response before a wildfire starts. A health-care group using its platform as the backbone of the controlled document process needed for FDA submissions. A big bank’s B2B platform making sure gig-economy workers actually get their money on time. These aren’t fun demos, but mission-critical workflows. Failure means power outages, delayed drugs, or missed paycheques. That kind of embedded importance is exactly what long-term investors should want.

Strategically, CPO and CTO Savinay Berry stated the company is divesting non-core on-premise assets like eDOCS, while talking openly about “shrink to grow.” Instead, it’s concentrating on businesses tied directly to information management for AI. At the same time, it’s using its own products internally to cut costs and streamline a previously messy stack of tools – a move that is expected to save well over a billion dollars over the coming decade and improve the products for customers.

Bottom line

For Canadian investors who want a tech name they can actually hold for income and growth over decades, OpenText stock checks a lot of boxes. It powers real-world systems you can point to, it’s leaning hard into AI from a position of strength, and it quietly rewards patient shareholders with a growing dividend. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
OTEX$47.49147$1.50$220.50Quarterly$6,986. 03

That’s exactly the kind of “boring” no-brainer you want doing the heavy lifting in a long-term portfolio.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Lovers: This TSX Royalty Trust Pays a 6% Yield With Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't buy a pizza franchise – this TSX royalty trust is available in any brokerage account and pays monthly.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies, making them some of the best to buy now for your TFSA.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) might be one of the stock dividend powerhouses to load up on while the yield is above 9%.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks to Hold in Retirement and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend powerhouses could turn your TFSA into a compounding machine with tax-free income and long-term growth.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Air Canada's stock appears cheap, the airliner is facing many headwinds, such as rising costs and macroeconomic risks.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Kay Ng

Investors with a high-risk tolerance should take a serious look at goeasy now that it trades at a steep discount.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Dividends, Growth, or Value? You Don’t Have to Choose With These Top Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three Canadian stocks that appear to provide it all for long-term investors seeking portfolio stability right now.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks offer attractive buying opportunities due to their healthy cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and high…

Read more »