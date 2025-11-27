Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Suncor

Two Canadian energy giants pay big dividends, but which one is better for steady income when oil swings?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • CNQ has long-life, low-decline assets and low costs, supporting decades of dividend growth and steady cash flow.
  • Suncor's integrated business helps in downturns and generates cash, though operational hiccups remain a risk.
  • For dividend-focused investors, CNQ edges Suncor with consistency, cleaner balance sheet, and stronger dividend-growth record.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) are some of the best Canadian energy stock out there. The companies generate massive cash flow, pay strong dividends, and own long-life assets that keep producing reliably through commodity cycles. Yet one may be better depending on what investors value most. So, let’s look at which energy stock is the better choice for investors seeking steady, resilient long-term income rather than market-dependent performance.

CNQ

CNQ offers several powerful positives for long-term investors, starting with its exceptional ability to generate consistent, robust cash flow through every part of the oil cycle. The energy stock owns some of the longest-life, lowest-decline assets in Canada. Therefore, production stays steady year after year without requiring massive ongoing spending. Its operating costs are among the lowest in the sector, which gives it strong margins even when oil prices fall. That stability is why CNQ has become one of the most reliable dividend-growth stocks in the entire TSX, raising its dividend for over 20 consecutive years and returning billions to shareholders through buybacks.

However, CNQ also comes with negatives that investors need to weigh. Despite being more resilient than peers, it is still tied to global oil and natural gas prices. Therefore, earnings and cash flows can swing sharply during periods of commodity weakness. The company’s size also limits its future growth rate. CNQ already produces well over a million barrels per day, so it cannot expand as aggressively as smaller players.

While its assets are long-life, they are also oil-sands-heavy. These face higher scrutiny and generally higher sustaining capital needs over decades. So, while CNQ is one of the best-managed and most reliable energy companies in Canada, investors must remain comfortable with commodity volatility and a slower, more mature growth profile.

SU

SU, meanwhile, offers unique diversification across the entire energy value chain. Unlike most producers that rely mainly on upstream oil, Suncor also owns major refining operations and a nationwide retail fuel network through Petro-Canada. That integrated model gives Suncor a powerful buffer during oil downturns. When crude prices fall, refining margins often rise, helping stabilize earnings and cash flow.

The energy stock generates some of the strongest free cash flow in the sector, especially when oil trades anywhere near its historical averages, and management has made shareholder returns a priority. With improving operational performance and a renewed focus on efficiency, Suncor looks far more disciplined and shareholder-friendly than it did in the past.

But investing in Suncor also comes with notable negatives that investors must consider. Operational setbacks, historically a recurring issue, remain a risk, especially when outages at key sites can dent production and raise costs. Suncor’s growth prospects are also more modest than those of smaller producers, as its core assets are large, mature, and capital-intensive. This limits its ability to expand without major spending.

Foolish takeaway

Both of these energy stocks stand out for resilience, but come with their own share of issues. Yet when it comes down to it, Canadian Natural stands out for its unmatched production stability, industry-leading low costs, and decades-long reserve life that allow it to raise dividends year after year, even when oil prices fall. Suncor, meanwhile, offers powerful upside through its refining and retail operations, giving it leverage when oil prices swing and diversifying its earnings more than pure producers can. Even so, dividends come from both, so here is what investors could consider from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNQ$47.05148$2.35$347.80Quarterly$6,958.40
SU$62.57111$2.40$266.40Quarterly$6,945.27

So, while both of these energy stocks are strong, Canadian Natural’s consistency, cleaner balance sheet, and superior dividend-growth track record make it a top choice.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

