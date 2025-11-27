Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Buy: Fortis Stock or Hydro One Stock?

Better Buy: Fortis Stock or Hydro One Stock?

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Hydro One (TSX:H) are great risk-off utility stocks to own when times get hard.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • To reduce portfolio beta amid choppy markets, consider defensive Canadian utilities like Fortis and Hydro One for steady dividends and regulated cash flows.
  • Prefer Fortis here: ~21.8x P/E, 3.53% yield and projected 4–6% dividend growth through 2030, whereas Hydro One is pricier (25.5x P/E) with a lower 2.43% yield despite a slightly lower beta.

Rattled investors should treat the November wave of choppy waters as a wake-up call of sorts. It’s not hard to imagine that many risk-taking young investors are overinvested in growth. But there’s an easy way to fix that as one seeks to decrease their portfolio’s overall beta. In any case, for Canadian investors, the defensive utilities with solid dividends (and dividend-growth prospects), I believe, are easy purchases when one fears that a recession or a market upset could linger in the new year. Though it’s impossible to tell what the future holds, it’s always nice to have a utility stock that can rally on those down days where every single one of your other holdings is down by some percentage points.

Sure, it won’t make all too much of a difference to the overall losses on those really bad days, but, at the very least, you’ll have a portion of the portfolio that can do more of the heavy lifting when the higher-beta names exhaust and move lower, perhaps much lower in the face of a correction. As always, there tend to be trade-offs when going heavier on the defensives.

For those who are all-in on the risk trades, though, I think picking up a few shares of your favourite utility stock can make sense, even if you’re in it more for the lower beta and less for the higher dividend yield. Either way, the dividend is a part of smoothing out the ride long term. And with dividend-growth prospects, the dividend will get more bountiful the longer one holds.

In this piece, we’ll weigh two of the steadiest utilities on the Canadian market: Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Hydro One (TSX:H).

Fortis

As you may know, I’m a huge fan of Fortis, even in up markets, thanks in part to its single-digit growth plan and high dividend growth predictability and stability. Looking ahead, investors can expect the dividend to keep on growing as the predictable growth plan yields greater cash flows over time. With a 21.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), shares are going for a premium, but a slight one that I think is worth paying, seeing where we stand in the broad markets. Stocks are arguably getting expensive, and the blowing up of an AI bubble (what are the odds of that in the next three years?) is a serious risk that must be managed.

As Fortis grows in a low-risk manner, I view the 3.53%-yielder as an easy pick-up right here, as shares break out to new highs. AI data centres are driving electricity demand, and utilities, like Fortis, stand to cash in, as they supply power to ambitious new projects that will keep on going online. Through 2030, investors can expect 4-6% dividend growth, thanks in part to new power deals that will lead to a steadily growing cash flow stream.

Hydro One

Hydro One has quite elevated barriers to entry that protect its business’s cash flows in Ontario. And while there are major perks of operating in a monopolistic market, I question the value to be had at 25.5 times trailing P/E. The yield is also smaller at 2.43%, so I’d be more inclined to go with Fortis, whether you seek more yield or a lower price of admission.

With a slightly lower beta (0.31 vs. 0.40 for Fortis), Hydro One may be less correlated, but, at the end of the day, I think value and yield matter more, and that’s why I’d go with shares of FTS for December 2025. Either way, both of these sleep-easy stocks are nice to have in moderate to small doses (or large if you’re really worried about a market meltdown), depending on your own personal risk tolerance.

More on Investing

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Stocks For $1,500 Yearly Tax-Free Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get a tax-free cash boost? Here's how you can earn $1,500 in dividends every year inside your TFSA.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies, making them some of the best to buy now for your TFSA.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Lovers: This TSX Royalty Trust Pays a 6% Yield With Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't buy a pizza franchise – this TSX royalty trust is available in any brokerage account and pays monthly.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) might be one of the stock dividend powerhouses to load up on while the yield is above 9%.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks to Hold in Retirement and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend powerhouses could turn your TFSA into a compounding machine with tax-free income and long-term growth.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Kay Ng

Investors with a high-risk tolerance should take a serious look at goeasy now that it trades at a steep discount.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Air Canada's stock appears cheap, the airliner is facing many headwinds, such as rising costs and macroeconomic risks.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Investing

Lazy Investor: This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves a Permanent Place in Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

TFI International (TSX:TFII) or Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) stand out as great long-term holds for a TFSA.

Read more »