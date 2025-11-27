Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Investors with a high-risk tolerance should take a serious look at goeasy now that it trades at a steep discount.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Happy golf player walks the course

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • goeasy (TSX: GSY) is trading nearly 40% below its highs with a blended P/E of 7.9 and a 4.4% dividend yield, offering a rare valuation for a company that has compounded ~23% annually over the past decade (an eight‑bagger).
  • It’s high risk — a non‑prime lender with ~8.8% net charge‑offs and rising finance costs that squeezed EPS — but its strong ROE (17.7% reported; ~22% adjusted) makes it a potential long‑term wealth builder for patient, risk‑tolerant investors.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than goeasy

If you’re searching for an undervalued Canadian stock with the potential to transform long-term investors into millionaires, goeasy (TSX:GSY) deserves a closer look — even if the market appears terrified of it right now. 

The stock has plunged close to 40% from its highs near $216 per share, and for many investors, that kind of drop is enough to shut the door immediately. But as any seasoned investor knows, sometimes the most lucrative opportunities are hidden behind volatility that scares everyone else away.

What’s happening now isn’t new for goeasy. After soaring to about $218 per share in 2021, it collapsed more than 50% to roughly $96 in 2022. For investors in this non-prime lender, volatility is normal — it’s practically part of the business model. These declines represent the downside risk. But the upside? That’s where the story gets compelling.

Over the past decade, even with those gut-wrenching swings, goeasy still turned into an eight-bagger, compounding at more than 23% annually. Few companies on the TSX can claim that kind of long-term wealth-creating power.

High risk, high reward — and still growing

Of course, the risk is real. goeasy’s customers are borrowers with non-prime credit profiles, and as a result, the company’s net charge-off rate was 8.8% for the first nine months of the year. Management actually expects a charge-off range between 8.75% and 9.75%, underscoring that elevated loan losses are simply part of the business.

Despite a challenging environment — one that includes higher interest rates and rising household financial stress — goeasy continues to grow. 

Revenue climbed 12% to $1.3 billion, pointing to resilient demand. Operating income rose 6.2% to $472.2 million, though income before taxes fell 24% due to a steep rise in finance costs. Those costs surged 63% to $251 million, driven by higher borrowing expenses and increased credit losses. As a result, diluted earnings per share (EPS) slid 21% to $9.47.

Yet even with these pressures, goeasy still delivered a robust 17.7% return on equity (ROE) — solidly in double-digit territory and a sign of operational efficiency.

On an adjusted basis, the picture looks even better: year-to-date adjusted ROE of 22% and adjusted diluted EPS of $11.76, only 4% lower than last year.

A rare valuation — and a possible launchpad for wealth

goeasy isn’t a stock for conservative investors. But for those with patience — and the stomach for risk and volatility — the current setup is intriguing. With shares trading around $132, the stock sits roughly 40% below its highs and sports a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.9. That’s about a 33% discount to its long-term valuation.

And then there’s the dividend: a 4.4% yield, raised annually for the past decade, with a payout ratio of roughly 40% — leaving ample cushion to protect the dividend.

If you want a sense of what long-term ownership can deliver, consider this: A $124,000 investment in goeasy 10 years ago would be worth about $1 million today.

Investor takeaway

Of course, no investor should rely on a single stock to achieve millionaire status. But within a diversified portfolio, goeasy offers the rare combination of strong historical returns, attractive valuation, and substantial long-term upside potential.

For investors willing to embrace risk, this beaten-down lender could indeed be one of the most compelling undervalued Canadian stocks today — and possibly, your ticket to million-dollar wealth.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Lovers: This TSX Royalty Trust Pays a 6% Yield With Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't buy a pizza franchise – this TSX royalty trust is available in any brokerage account and pays monthly.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies, making them some of the best to buy now for your TFSA.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) might be one of the stock dividend powerhouses to load up on while the yield is above 9%.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks to Hold in Retirement and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend powerhouses could turn your TFSA into a compounding machine with tax-free income and long-term growth.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Air Canada's stock appears cheap, the airliner is facing many headwinds, such as rising costs and macroeconomic risks.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” Canadian tech name is quietly turning into an AI-and-data cash machine, and it pays you a growing dividend…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Dividends, Growth, or Value? You Don’t Have to Choose With These Top Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three Canadian stocks that appear to provide it all for long-term investors seeking portfolio stability right now.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks offer attractive buying opportunities due to their healthy cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and high…

Read more »