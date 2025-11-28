Member Login
Is BNS Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

Is BNS Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

Scotiabank’s rich yield is tempting. Here’s what its refocus and risks mean for dividend investors today.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • BNS offers one of the Big Six’s highest yields, supported by large, diversified earnings
  • The bank is refocusing on core markets, exiting select countries, stabilizing margins and ROE
  • Risks remain: slower growth than peers, international volatility, and higher loan losses

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has long been considered a strong buy for its dividend yield. It consistently offers one of the highest payouts among Canada’s Big Six banks. But is that enough? Let’s look at whether all the factors add up to whether BNS stock is a buy on the TSX today.

A strong dividend

So let’s look at that dividend. Investors looking for dependable income often circle back to Canada’s big banks, and BNS stock continues to stand out for one simple reason: its dividend yield remains one of the highest among the Big Six. With shares recently trading around $97 and sporting a forward annual dividend of $4.40, the yield sits at a healthy 4.5% at writing.

That’s well above what you’ll find in most blue-chip dividend stocks and still comfortably supported by BNS stock’s massive earnings base, stable deposit network, and diversified lending operations. The bank generated $9.5 billion in revenue last quarter and $1.84 in earnings per share, which shows the payout isn’t just attractive, but coming from a business with deep, consistent cash flow. Even after its strong 23% climb this year, BNS stock continues to offer a blend of income and defensiveness that many retirees and TFSA investors value.

Can it keep up?

What helps the dividend case further is that BNS stock has quietly regained momentum after years of underperformance. The bank is becoming leaner, refocusing on its core markets, and recently moved ahead with regulatory approvals to exit Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama. It’s a long-awaited shift that trims risk in its international division.

Profit margins have stabilized and return on equity improved to 12% as restructuring moves take hold. Analysts now see the stock as fairly valued at current levels but still expect upside, with price targets ranging up to $108. Combined with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 18.5, BNS stock looks reasonably priced for the income it generates. For dividend investors who want stability, yield, and gradual long-term appreciation without overpaying, BNS stock remains one of the few large-cap Canadian stocks offering all three.

Considerations

Still, it’s not a perfect stock. Growth continues to lag the likes of top Big Six operators, and the international segment remains more volatile than domestic-only banks. Higher loan loss provisions and concerns about Canadian household debt can also weigh on sentiment.

But from a pure dividend perspective, the stock’s long history of uninterrupted payments, strong capital ratios, and reliable cash-generation capacity make those risks manageable. If your priority is dependable, long-term income inside a tax-efficient account, Scotiabank’s dividend remains compelling, and the current valuation gives investors a secure entry point without sacrificing yield.

Foolish takeaway

BNS stock may offer the dividend yield investors want, but it’s also while maintaining the balance-sheet strength and earnings power needed to support that income through economic cycles. Its international footprint, particularly in the Pacific Alliance countries, gives it growth opportunities beyond Canada, while its core domestic banking operations continue to generate steady, recurring cash flow. Meanwhile, here’s what even $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$97.0072$4.40$316.80Quarterly$6,984.00

Even during periods of slower earnings or market volatility, BNS stock has maintained its commitment to dividends, backed by regulated capital buffers, diversified revenue streams, and more than a century of uninterrupted payments. For income-focused investors, this combination of above-average yield, long-term stability, and global upside has made BNS a reliable anchor position.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

