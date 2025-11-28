Member Login
Home » Investing » Will This TSX Gold Stock Continue to Shine in 2026?

Will This TSX Gold Stock Continue to Shine in 2026?

Allied Gold is a small-cap TSX stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders, given its widening earnings growth.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Allied Gold, valued at a $3 billion market cap, has achieved a 146% return for shareholders over the past year, driven by its flagship Sadiola gold project and strong quarterly results.
  • Buoyed by rising gold prices and favorable market conditions, Allied Gold is poised for continued growth in 2026, with experts forecasting that gold could reach US$5,000 per ounce.
  • Strategic expansions at Sadiola and the upcoming Kurmuk project are set to enhance production and reduce costs, positioning Allied Gold for significant earnings growth and potential stock price gains over the coming years.

Valued at a market cap of $3 billion, Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) is a gold mining stock that has returned 146% to shareholders in the last 12 months. Allied Gold explores and produces mineral deposits in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, and its flagship project is the Sadiola gold mine, an open-pit mine located in the Republic of Mali.

Typically, mining stocks move in line with gold prices and deliver outsized returns during bull runs. Gold prices have delivered solid returns in 2025, with spot gold recently surging past US$4,200 an ounce. In fact, gold prices are up over 50% year-to-date, making it the top-performing asset class compared to stocks, bonds, and Bitcoin.

The bullish momentum shows no signs of fading as we approach 2026. Industry experts from CPM Group, UBS, Bank of America, and Standard Chartered have raised their price targets substantially, with several forecasting gold could reach US$5,000 per ounce by 2026.

These projections are tied to multiple factors, which include geopolitical tensions, the ongoing trade war, central bank purchases, and interest rate cuts.

The investment case for the yellow metal remains compelling amid a challenging macro backdrop. Moreover, portfolio managers are now increasing exposure to precious metals to diversify portfolios further and reduce overall risk. Given these factors, Allied Gold stock remains a top investment in 2026 and beyond.

The bull case for this gold mining stock

Allied Gold delivered solid third-quarter results with production of just over 87,000 ounces while generating a strong cash flow of nearly US$200 million and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) approaching US$110 million.

All-in sustaining costs declined 11% quarter over quarter to US$2,092 per ounce, with further improvements expected in Q4 as higher-grade ore feeds the mill and the Sadiola Phase 1 expansion comes online over the next few weeks.

Allied Gold achieved notable operational improvements across its portfolio. Agbaou production jumped 43% quarter-over-quarter, driven by higher grades and throughput, while Bonikro performed on plan with improving grades, recoveries, and throughput.

Management expects Q4 production at Sadiola and Bonikro to increase by up to 40% over Q3 levels, which positions the company for strong year-end results. With operations already tracking ahead of expectations halfway through the quarter, Allied appears well-positioned to meet its guidance of exceeding 375,000 ounces for 2025.

What is the stock price target for the TSX mining stock?

The Sadiola Phase 1 expansion remains on schedule for December commissioning, enabling the mill to process up to 60% fresh ore, compared to primarily oxide feed currently.

This structural change will materially lift throughput rates, improve recoveries, and lower processing costs while providing greater operational flexibility. The expansion sets up Allied for consistent quarterly production of 100,000 ounces at improved costs heading into 2026.

Development of the transformational Kurmuk project in Ethiopia continues to advance on schedule for first gold by mid-2026. Management described Kurmuk as a true Tier 1 asset that will produce over 300,000 ounces annually at low all-in sustaining costs, generating robust cash flows.

Combined with ongoing exploration success at Sadiola, targeting an additional 3.5 million ounces over five years, Allied Gold is positioning itself as a mid-tier producer, underpinned by two Tier 1 assets that are expected to produce approximately 800,000 ounces annually within a few years.

Analysts tracking Allied Gold forecast adjusted earnings to grow from US$0.42 per share in 2024 to US$7.23 per share in 2028. If the TSX mining stock is priced at eight times forward earnings, which is in line with its 12-month average, it should gain over 200% over the next two years.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

space ship model takes off
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold is Booming: This is the 1 Top Gold Stock to Buy

| Adam Othman

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) might be one of the best investments to own leading into the next year.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Funds for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

CEFs and ETFs can provide more liquid and affordable exposure to silver prices than physical bars.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Funds for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I like this CEF and ETF better than bullion for gold price exposure.

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Ultimate Mining Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

This mining stock is going through a rally right now, and it might be the perfect time to dive into…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Buy these two TSX gold stocks instead of gold bullion to leverage rising gold prices without losing the liquidity of…

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Silver Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold’s stealing the spotlight, but silver’s industrial demand could make Wheaton and Aya the under‑the‑radar winners of the next precious‑metals…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling BlackBerry Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaires are losing patience with BlackBerry and shifting to a cash-generating gold miner. Here’s what that says about where value…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why the Canadian Mining Sector Is Still Going Like Gangbusters

| Demetris Afxentiou

The Canadian mining sector is full of great investment options. Here are two to consider this month that offer long-term…

Read more »