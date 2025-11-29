Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing $1,000 in the best stocks instead of spending it allows your money to grow over time.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With the TSX strong in 2025, four sector‑diverse, $1,000‑friendly picks are Emera (TSX:EMA — ~$66.78, ~4.35% yield), Chartwell REIT (TSX:CSH.UN — ~$20.30, ~3.01% monthly yield), Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI — ~$6.30, ~5.71% yield), and Pet Valu (TSX:PET — ~$28.30, ~1.7% yield).
  • Together they provide a balanced mix of utility income and rate‑base growth (Emera), seniors‑housing REIT exposure (Chartwell), defensive consumer‑staples cash flow (Rogers Sugar), and consumer‑discretionary growth (Pet Valu) for income‑plus‑growth diversification.
Canadians with $1,000 to spare can invest in the best stocks on the TSX. The four outstanding choices right now come from different sectors.

Utilities

Emera (TSX:EMA) appeals to risk-averse investors. The key investment takeaways for this $20 billion regulated electric and natural gas company are its low-risk profile and steady income streams. At $66.78 per share (+30.3% year to date), you can partake in the 4.35% dividend.

Management recently introduced a new five-year $20 billion capital plan that will extend Emera’s 7% to 8% rate base growth guidance through 2030. Florida is the focus of the grid modernization, gas infrastructure, and technology updates.

Real estate

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is a good option for people who want to ride on the long-term demographic trend of Canada’s aging population. The dividend yield (3.01%) is modest, while the payout is monthly. It’s a good deal at $20.30 per share.

The $6.2 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) is the country’s largest operator of seniors housing. CSH.UN has shown strong price performance in 2025, notwithstanding the economic uncertainty. The year-to-date gain is 38.51%. Market analysts recommend a buy to strong buy ratings.

Vlad Volodarski, CEO of Chartwell, believes the robust demand and limited new supply will support the REIT’s occupancy growth and cash flows in 2026. In the first three quarters of 2025, net income increased 18% year over year to $22.2 million. The weighted average occupancy rate in the third quarter (Q3) was 93%. However, high inflation and interest rates impact profitability.

Consumer staples

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) operates a low-growth business but is a reliable source of passive income. This consumer staple stock trades at $6.30 per share and pays a lucrative 5.71% dividend (quarterly payout). You’ll hardly see wild price swings with RSI. The trailing one-year price return is +16.75%.

According to its president and CEO, U.S. tariffs created some market volatility but did not materially impact the sugar and maple businesses. He notes the steady underlying demand for sweeteners. In the first three quarters of 2025, total revenues rose 7% year over year to $963.2 million.

Notably, net earnings jumped 44.4% to $50.8 million from a year ago. Favourable market conditions in the maple segment led to 16% year-over-year sales growth. Free cash flow (FCF) during the same period increased 18% to $87.8 million compared to $74.5 million from a year ago.

Consumer discretionary

Pet Valu (TSX:PET) reported strong sales and profit growth in Q3 2025. This consumer discretionary stock has also displayed stability amid massive headwinds. At $28.30 per share (+13.44% year to date), PET pays a modest 1.7% dividend. The $1.95 billion company is an iconic brand in the pet food and supplies sub-sector of the specialty retail industry.

The business thrives, as evidenced by the 849 stores across the network, including 16 newly opened stores in Q3 2025. In the three months ending September 27, 2025, revenue and net income increased 4.7% and 7.4%, respectively, to $289.5 million and $24.9 million compared to Q3 2024.

Greg Ramier, Pet Value’s CEO, expects robust sales during the holiday season across both physical stores and digital channels.

No opportunity cost

Spending $1,000 will give instant satisfaction but comes with opportunity cost. However, you don’t forfeit the potential growth of that same amount by investing in any of the four stocks above. Think about it.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Pet Valu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

