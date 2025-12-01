After capping a 3.7% monthly gain, the TSX enters December with strong momentum, with commodity-listed stocks and big bank earnings in focus.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 1

Surging commodity prices and increased bets on near-term interest rate cuts helped propel Canadian stocks higher for the sixth consecutive session on Friday, capping off another strong month for the market. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 186 points, or 0.6%, for the day to settle at 31,386 — marking a new all-time closing high.

Despite minor intraday weakness in some consumer and tech stocks, a continued rally in other key sectors, such as mining, real estate, and energy, helped the broader market maintain its upward momentum.

As a result, the TSX saw a 3.7% increase in November, extending the market benchmark’s year-to-date run to nearly 27%.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

As silver prices hit new record highs, mining stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Aya Gold & Silver, First Majestic Silver, and Discovery Silver climbed by at least 10% each, making them the day’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Shares of Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) also traded positively even after Canada’s Supreme Court allowed a securities class action to proceed against the Vancouver-headquartered base metals miner. For context, this case relates to the timing of a 2017 disclosure about pit wall instability at its Candelaria Mine in Chile.

While the court’s ruling permits the lawsuit to go forward, Lundin told investors that no decision has been made on the merits. Also, the company plans to vigorously defend itself in court. So far in 2025, LUN stock has already jumped nearly 111%.

In contrast, North West Company and Aritzia were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each sliding by at least 1.5%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and MEG Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were bullish in early morning trading on Monday, pointing to a higher open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today, with more gains expected in the shares of energy and mining companies.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the U.S. manufacturing data this morning.

Later in the week, more economic data from both sides of the border is set to provide additional clues on the direction of interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada’s final policy decisions of the year due next week.

In addition, most of Canada’s large banks will announce their latest quarterly earnings over the coming days, which could shape investor sentiment across financials as December trading gets underway.

Market movers on the TSX today