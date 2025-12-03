What’s Going On With Telus’ Dividend?

Telus (TSX:T) has spent decades building its reputation as one of Canada’s most reliable dividend stocks, supported by a business model rooted in essential services that Canadians use every single day. T stock generates a stable flow of recurring revenue that rarely declines even during economic slowdowns.

Yet this week, the top dividend stock announced it would be pausing dividend growth and focusing more on business growth instead. So let’s look at what happened, and what investors need to know about this once Dividend Knight.

A dividend knight

Telus has been growing; there’s no two ways about it. Its fibre network buildout, its push into digital healthcare, and its agricultural data platforms give it a diversified earnings base that goes far beyond traditional telecom. This diversification has made Telus unique among the Big Three. Rather than manage pure telecom operations, Telus has built additional growth engines that reduce risk and broaden long-term opportunities. That foundation is a big part of why investors historically saw Telus stock as a dependable “buy-and-hold forever” dividend stock.

For years, Telus enhanced this perception through its well-known dividend-growth program. The company raised its dividend semi-annually, targeting 7% to 10% annual payout increases and delivering them consistently. However, the telco’s aggressive investment cycle in fibre infrastructure and more than $4 billion in spectrum purchases created a heavier balance-sheet load. Rising interest rates magnified funding costs, and Telus Digital (TI) experienced revenue softness that pressured earnings.

Into earnings

Telus’s latest financial update offers a clearer picture of a company transitioning from a heavy investment phase to a period of free cash flow (FCF) recovery. As of Q3 2025, Telus had already reduced its leverage ratio to 3.5 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), down from prior peaks. It expects further improvement to 3.3 times by the end of 2026, and 3 times by 2027.

This is being driven by several deliberate strategies: the Terrion partnership to unlock capital, issuing hybrid notes to diversify funding sources, selling non-core assets like a major portion of its tower portfolio, and generating strong cash flow from Telus Digital’s transformation initiatives. The company reaffirmed its 2025 free cash flow target of $2.2 billion and laid out a clear trajectory. It expects a minimum 10% compound annual free cash flow growth rate from 2026 to 2028, with 2026 FCF expected to rise to approximately $2.4 billion.

Furthermore, Telus stock is actively monetizing pieces of its vast asset base to accelerate deleveraging. Its broader business segments are stabilizing as price wars in wireless have cooled, average revenue per user is improving, and churn is low thanks to ongoing customer-service investments. Taken together, the most recent results show Telus stock entering a new operating phase focused on harvesting cash flow, reducing leverage, and strengthening financial resilience.

What investors need to know

The most significant development for dividend investors is Telus stock’s decision to pause dividend growth, even as it maintains its current quarterly payout of $0.4184 per share. That’s an amazing 9.2% yield at writing. This pause isn’t a sign of financial weakness, but rather a strategic rebalancing of priorities. Management has been explicit. Dividend increases will resume only when the share price and dividend yield better reflect the company’s long-term growth potential. The company’s guideline targets 75% dividend coverage from future FCF, which aligns with the substantial FCF growth expected from 2026 through 2028.

Pausing dividend growth also ties into Telus stock’s phased elimination of its Discounted Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). As Telus stock moves into a period of rising free cash flow and reduced capital intensity, it no longer needs DRIP dilution to fund its dividend or ongoing investments. Meanwhile, the company is pursuing monetization of assets, strategic partnerships, and operational efficiencies to accelerate deleveraging.

Bottom line

In short, Telus stock is choosing discipline over optics, holding the dividend steady today to ensure it can grow sustainably in the future. Yet even now, you can still grab incredible income with even just $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT T $18.79 372 $1.67 $621.24 Quarterly $6,994.68

For long-term investors, this measured approach strengthens the foundation beneath one of Canada’s most recognizable income stocks.