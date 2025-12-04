Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

Turning 55? See how a TFSA and a low‑volatility income ETF like ZPAY can boost tax‑free retirement cash flow while keeping your stress low.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • At 55, a TFSA offers flexible, tax-free growth and withdrawals
  • Many 55-year-olds have $45,000–$70,000 in TFSA
  • BMO Premium Yield ETF (ZPAY) targets steady, lower-volatility income using options

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) becomes especially important for investors at 55. It provides a flexible, tax-free way to grow and withdraw money as retirement approaches, without triggering taxes or affecting government benefits. At this stage, many Canadians are shifting from building wealth to preserving it, and a TFSA offers a safe place to earn investment income. For anyone looking to keep more of what they’ve earned while staying financially independent, a TFSA is one of the most valuable tools available. So, how do Canadians stack up?

The average

The average TFSA balance at age 55 varies widely across Canada, but most data shows that investors in their mid-50s typically hold between $45,000 and $70,000. This depends on income level, how consistently they’ve contributed, and whether they invested rather than leaving the account in cash.

While some disciplined savers reach six-figure balances by 55, many Canadians have far smaller accounts because they contributed irregularly or kept their TFSA in low-interest savings products. This gap matters because age 55 is when many people begin seriously planning for retirement. A TFSA can play a pivotal role in building tax-free income streams or offering flexibility when RRSP withdrawals would trigger higher taxes.

At this stage of life, a TFSA becomes a powerful tool for smoothing retirement income, covering unexpected expenses, and reducing tax pressure in later years. Because withdrawals are tax-free and don’t affect the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), or Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) eligibility, a well-funded TFSA at 55 can provide freedom and peace of mind. For many Canadians, growing this account aggressively between ages 55 and 65 becomes one of the smartest financial moves available.

Catching up

So, what if you’re not there yet? The BMO Premium Yield ETF (TSX:ZPAY) is a great way to start. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is designed to provide steady, tax-efficient income through a combination of high-quality equities and a sophisticated options overlay. Instead of chasing risky high-yield stocks, ZPAY focuses on lower-volatility companies and enhances income by writing put options, generating additional premium while keeping risk contained. The result is an ETF that offers a smoother ride than the broader market while still paying attractive income.

ZPAY’s recent performance highlights its ability to deliver consistent distributions while maintaining a low-volatility profile. Its yield currently sits at 6.8%, and its strategy has continued to perform as intended during both calm and volatile markets. The focus on stability and option premium generation means it can provide income without relying solely on dividends from underlying stocks, lowering the risk of payout cuts during economic downturns.

ZPAY is an important investment option for TFSA holders at 55 as it provides exactly what many investors need at this stage: steady income, reduced volatility, and tax-efficient growth. Inside a TFSA, its distributions are completely tax-free, so retirees or soon-to-be retirees can collect a reliable income stream without worrying about tax reducing returns.

Bottom line

Yet just as importantly, ZPAY offers emotional comfort for investors who want growth but can’t stomach large drawdowns as they approach retirement. Its low-volatility approach smooths out market swings, making it a “sleep-well-at-night” ETF for anyone who wants hands-off investing with predictable results. And even now, here’s how much that $45,000 could earn investors on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ZPAY$32.861369$2.27$3,108.63Monthly$44,992.34

Combined with the TFSA’s tax advantages, ZPAY becomes a simple, effective tool for strengthening financial security heading into retirement.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

TD Bank’s Earnings Beat & Dividend Hike: Told You So!

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) just released its fourth quarter earnings and hiked its dividend by 2.9%.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 54 in Canada

| Andrew Button

Holding the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA can maximize your wealth.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

1 Top-Tier TSX Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 20% from all-time highs, Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a blue-chip TSX stock that offers upside potential in…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $275 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discover how True North Commercial REIT’s government‑anchored leases could help turn a TFSA into monthly, tax‑free income even amid a…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks offer attractive buying opportunities.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With just $40,000

| Kay Ng

Building a passive income portfolio can be as simple as investing in dividend ETFs or prudently in individual stocks more…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Elite Canadian Dividend Stocks Ready to Soar Higher in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three elite Canadian dividend stocks, and why they make excellent long-term holdings for those seeking stability and…

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,010 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $15,000 into steady monthly income with Alaris Equity Partners’ contract-backed payouts and conservative, diversified model.

Read more »