Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) becomes especially important for investors at 55. It provides a flexible, tax-free way to grow and withdraw money as retirement approaches, without triggering taxes or affecting government benefits. At this stage, many Canadians are shifting from building wealth to preserving it, and a TFSA offers a safe place to earn investment income. For anyone looking to keep more of what they’ve earned while staying financially independent, a TFSA is one of the most valuable tools available. So, how do Canadians stack up?

The average

The average TFSA balance at age 55 varies widely across Canada, but most data shows that investors in their mid-50s typically hold between $45,000 and $70,000. This depends on income level, how consistently they’ve contributed, and whether they invested rather than leaving the account in cash.

While some disciplined savers reach six-figure balances by 55, many Canadians have far smaller accounts because they contributed irregularly or kept their TFSA in low-interest savings products. This gap matters because age 55 is when many people begin seriously planning for retirement. A TFSA can play a pivotal role in building tax-free income streams or offering flexibility when RRSP withdrawals would trigger higher taxes.

At this stage of life, a TFSA becomes a powerful tool for smoothing retirement income, covering unexpected expenses, and reducing tax pressure in later years. Because withdrawals are tax-free and don’t affect the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), or Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) eligibility, a well-funded TFSA at 55 can provide freedom and peace of mind. For many Canadians, growing this account aggressively between ages 55 and 65 becomes one of the smartest financial moves available.

Catching up

So, what if you’re not there yet? The BMO Premium Yield ETF (TSX:ZPAY) is a great way to start. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is designed to provide steady, tax-efficient income through a combination of high-quality equities and a sophisticated options overlay. Instead of chasing risky high-yield stocks, ZPAY focuses on lower-volatility companies and enhances income by writing put options, generating additional premium while keeping risk contained. The result is an ETF that offers a smoother ride than the broader market while still paying attractive income.

ZPAY’s recent performance highlights its ability to deliver consistent distributions while maintaining a low-volatility profile. Its yield currently sits at 6.8%, and its strategy has continued to perform as intended during both calm and volatile markets. The focus on stability and option premium generation means it can provide income without relying solely on dividends from underlying stocks, lowering the risk of payout cuts during economic downturns.

ZPAY is an important investment option for TFSA holders at 55 as it provides exactly what many investors need at this stage: steady income, reduced volatility, and tax-efficient growth. Inside a TFSA, its distributions are completely tax-free, so retirees or soon-to-be retirees can collect a reliable income stream without worrying about tax reducing returns.

Bottom line

Yet just as importantly, ZPAY offers emotional comfort for investors who want growth but can’t stomach large drawdowns as they approach retirement. Its low-volatility approach smooths out market swings, making it a “sleep-well-at-night” ETF for anyone who wants hands-off investing with predictable results. And even now, here’s how much that $45,000 could earn investors on the TSX today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ZPAY $32.86 1369 $2.27 $3,108.63 Monthly $44,992.34

Combined with the TFSA’s tax advantages, ZPAY becomes a simple, effective tool for strengthening financial security heading into retirement.